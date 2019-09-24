NIA recovers material used for making IEDs from Bengaluru hideout

india

The National Investigation Agency on Tuesday said it had recovered items that were allegedly used for making improvised explosive devices from a hideout in Bengaluru, based on information provided by a terrorist affiliated to the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB).

The NIA said Jahidul Islam, who was in the agency’s custody, had said he and others from the group, who were involved in the Burdwan blast of 2014, had taken shelter across different locations in southern India after the incident.

In Bengaluru, the group had several hideouts, Islam allegedly told the NIA, as per its statement, in the Attibele, Kadugodi, KR Puram, Chikkabanavara and Electronic City areas. It was in the Electronic City hideout that the NIA recovered the explosive material.

“Several incriminating articles meant to be used for preparation of IEDs and grenades such as two cuboid shaped batteries wrapped with plastic tape and electrical wire, one capacitor, three switches, one micro lithium cell, hand gloves, identity cards, rent agreement of one of the hideouts, handwritten letters in Bengali language... have been seized by the NIA,” the agency said.

Additionally, the agency said, Islam had also pointed out places in Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu, where he and other associates Habibur, Arif, and Fahim “had test fired three rocket shells prepared by them using a crude device during June-October 2017 and the place where they had concealed the remnants of the third test fired rocket shell”.

The NIA said it recovered remnants of explosive materials such as eight batteries of 1.5 volt, a hollow cylindrical carton that was used for firing the rocket shells, and pieces of electrical wire.

