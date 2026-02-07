NIA to probe 9,550 kg ammonium nitrate seizure in Nagaur ahead of Republic Day

Jaipur: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday took over the probe into the arrest of a 58-year-old man after police seized 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate and other explosives from his house in Rajasthan’s Nagaur, a day ahead of Republic Day. The agency arrived in Nagaur on January 27 only to interrogate the prime accused from whose premises the explosives were seized, Nagaur SP said. (Representative photo)

According to police, Suleman Khan had hidden the explosives — including 9,550 kg of ammonium nitrate stored in 187 cartons, nine carton detonators, 15 bundles of blue wick wire, nine bundles of red wick wire, and more — at his field in Nagaur’s Thanvla.

“The agency arrived in Nagaur on January 27 only to interrogate the prime accused from whose premises the explosives were seized. As per a direction by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the NIA on Friday took over the case given the seriousness of the matter. They will now thoroughly probe it,” Nagaur Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhwa said.

“The accused, Suleman Khan, also has three cases lodged in his name at Nagaur’s Thanvla, Padukallan, and Alwar’s Chaupasni. All three cases are under the Explosives Act,” Kachhwa said.

During interrogation, Suleman said he used to procure explosives from four others — nursing staff at Nagaur CHC Devraj Medtiya, Bharat Kumar, Mahendra Pal Singh, and Chittorgarh-based Bansilal Banjara — and then sell them at higher prices to mine owners.

All four were arrested on Wednesday, an officer said.

“All four were legal licence holders for supplying explosives. However, they used them illegally, purchased explosives beyond permitted limits, and sold them at higher rates than the market price,” Kachhwa said.

“Devraj had also surrendered his licence two years ago when he joined the CHC. However, he continued supplying explosives illegally. Apart from explosives such as ammonium nitrate, they also used to supply illegal arms,” the SP added.