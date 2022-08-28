Nigerian couple nabbed in connection with duping Odisha man of 30 lakh

A Nigerian couple has been arrested by the Odisha Police in Delhi, in connection with duping a citizen of ₹30 lakh through a honeytrap. It comes two weeks after a Nigerian citizen was arrested in New Delhi in connection with the same case.

AK Panigrahi, the Additional SP of Balasore told news agency ANI that police were searching for the duo, right since Samson was arrested on August 11.

"One Nigerian national, Samson Imoko Alika was arrested on August 11, since then only we were searching for them also. Today, these two have been arrested. Here, a Hyundai car, gold chain, ring, SBI passbook, passport, 2 laptops and 7 mobile phones have been recovered from them," the Additional SP said.

On August 11, the cyber wing of Balasore district police arrested a Nigerian national in Delhi for allegedly extorting ₹30 lakh from a man in Balasore district in Odisha, through honeytrap.

The police had initiated a probe into the case based on a complaint lodged by the victim in January this year.

As per the complaint, the man was honey-trapped and duped by a foreign woman on a social media platform. The victim alleged that he came in contact with a woman from the United Kingdom (UK) on social media and exchanged text messages.

She had sent huge amounts of gifts including gold biscuits, a costly watch and a smartphone. When the gifts reached Delhi airport, a person introduced himself as a customs officer and asked him to pay ₹30 lakh to receive the gifts. He paid the same amount in instalments but did not receive the consignment.

The Nigerian national has been identified as Samson Imoko Alika. He was residing in the Kishangarh area in Delhi. He was allegedly involved in duping people through fake social media accounts in name of foreign women. He has been brought to Balasore on remand for interrogation in the case.