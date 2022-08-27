IMD sounds alert for Odisha, Uttarakhand; ‘heavy rainfall spell’ in these states

The India Meteorological Department sounded a ‘yellow alert’ in Uttarakhand and Odisha predicting heavy rain, whereas the state of Rajasthan may get a break from intense downpour that has created a flood-like situation in several districts.

After being battered by twin floods in Mahanadi and Suranarekha river systems, Odisha will continue to see heavy rain on Saturday as well, the weather department has predicted. A 'yellow' alert has been for thunderstorm in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Ganjam, Angul and Dhenkanal on Saturday, news agency PTI reported. The districts of Gajapati, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri too will receive heavy precipitation today.

Bihar will also see heavy falls on both Saturday and Sunday; whereas Jharkhand will see 'isolated heavy rain' only tomorrow. Additionally, thunderstorms and rain with gusty winds in several areas of Uttar Pradesh have also been predicted till August 30. As many as 650 villages in 18 districts in UP were inundated due to a rise in the water level of major rivers in the state.

In the state of Uttarakhand, moderate to heavy rainfall has been predicted till Tuesday. The National Disaster Response Force has been alerted to deal with the possibility of natural calamity. The state had experienced severe rainfall and landslides for the last few days.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan which saw incessant rain this week may receive 'only light to moderate rain at isolated places,' the met department has said. The districts of Kota, Jhalawar and Bundi have been worst-hit due to intense rain in the past few days. There is a flood-like situation at many places in Kota division because of heavy rainfall, an increased inflow of water in rivers and opening of the gates of dams.

Speaking of the southern part of the country, parts of Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala are 'expected to see heavy rain along with thunderstorms in the next 5 days,' IMD said a day ago.

The sub-himalayan region of West Bengal will see fairly widespread and moderate rainfall till August 30. For the northeastern states, IMD has predicted ‘heavy rainfall spell during next 5 days.’ Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura may see heavy rainfall till Sunday, whereas Arunachal Pradesh will also see isolated downpour till Monday.