A Nigerian national was arrested on Sunday by a team from the central crime branch, police said on Tuesday, adding that the accused was subsequently produced before court on Monday and remanded to four-day police custody. Nigerian national held with synthetic drugs worth ₹ 23 crore

A batch of synthetic drugs worth ₹23 crore, including 11.5 kilograms of MDMA crystals and 1,040 Ecstasy tablets.

The accused— identified as AGK Naigoo Okafor, 42— arrived in India on a business visa in 2017, said police, adding that he was living in a rented house within city limits even after his visa expired.

According to investigators, he sourced drugs from Delhi and stored them at his residence, supplying them to networks that extended across Karnataka, Chennai and Hyderabad. Police believe he had established a steady clientele among students and peddlers who maintained strong links to nightlife circuits.

“The seized drugs were part of a large consignment prepared specifically ahead of New Year celebrations, with the intention of doubling profits,” CCB ACP B Anand told HT. He added that Okafor “had allegedly stored the entire stock in a single room, expecting a surge in orders a month before the festivities. He had planned to push the drugs aggressively among youngsters by coordinating with local peddlers. Acting on a tip off, we raided and seized the goods.”

Investigators said the distribution network appeared to be well mapped out.

The stock was intended for resorts on the outskirts of Bengaluru as well as pubs, bars and restaurants in the city, they said.

Authorities suspect a portion of the consignment had already been designated for delivery to venues expected to host large gatherings in the final week of December.

Despite overstaying his visa, Okafor continued to expand his operations, and early findings indicate he handled a coordinated supply chain that moved narcotics in and out of Karnataka.

The police are now questioning him to identify associates, determine how long they have worked with him and trace the routes used to transport drugs into the city. The CCB is also examining links to supply lines originating in Delhi and Mumbai, officers in the know said.

Senior officers said the arrest marks one phase of a broader effort to disrupt the drug flow before holiday celebrations reach their peak later this month.