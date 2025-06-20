Nigerian woman held with 5 crore drugs on Delhi-Mumbai bus

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered drugs valued at nearly ₹5 crore from a Nigerian woman travelling on a bus from Delhi to Mumbai, an official said on Friday. The banned substances were concealed in food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs, the official said.(Pixaby/Representational Image)

The intended receiver of the drugs – methamphetamine and ecstasy – was also apprehended in the follow-up action, he said.

The banned substances were concealed in food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs, the official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials trailed a bus coming from Delhi for about 50 km near Mumbai before intercepting the woman in the early hours of Thursday.

The team from the country’s premier anti-smuggling unit recovered 2.56 kg of methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets, collectively valued at about ₹5 crore, he said.

Methamphetamine and ecstasy are popular at rave parties for their stimulant effects.

The Nigerian national has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding a probe is underway.