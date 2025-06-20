Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Nigerian woman held with 5 crore drugs on Delhi-Mumbai bus

PTI |
Jun 20, 2025 12:51 PM IST

The intended receiver of the drugs – methamphetamine and ecstasy – was also apprehended in the follow-up action, the police said.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has recovered drugs valued at nearly 5 crore from a Nigerian woman travelling on a bus from Delhi to Mumbai, an official said on Friday.

The banned substances were concealed in food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs, the official said.(Pixaby/Representational Image)
The banned substances were concealed in food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs, the official said.(Pixaby/Representational Image)

The intended receiver of the drugs – methamphetamine and ecstasy – was also apprehended in the follow-up action, he said.

The banned substances were concealed in food packets (oats) and juice tetra packs, the official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials trailed a bus coming from Delhi for about 50 km near Mumbai before intercepting the woman in the early hours of Thursday.

The team from the country’s premier anti-smuggling unit recovered 2.56 kg of methamphetamine and 584 grams of ecstasy tablets, collectively valued at about 5 crore, he said.

Methamphetamine and ecstasy are popular at rave parties for their stimulant effects.

The Nigerian national has been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding a probe is underway.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Nigerian woman held with 5 crore drugs on Delhi-Mumbai bus
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On