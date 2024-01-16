Nihang sikh kills youth at gurdwara in Punjab's Phagwara over alleged sacrilege

A Nihang sikh allegedly killed a youth at a gurdwara in Punjab's Phagwara on suspicion of committing sacrilege on Tuesday morning. Nihang, identified as Ramandeep Singh, uploaded the video and took responsibility for the murder. Nihang, identified as Ramandeep Singh, uploaded the video and took responsibility for the murder.(File)

Senior police officials rushed to the spot as the accused locked himself inside the Chaura Khooh gurdwara premises.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

Sacrilege refers to the action of breaching or showing disrespect towards something regarded as sacred or holy. This can encompass the violation of religious sites, artifacts, or symbols, or engaging in conduct deemed offensive to a specific religious community.

In recent years, there have been multiple incidents of sacrilege that have rocked Punjab.

Last year, protests broke out after a man allegedly hit two ‘granthis’ (Sikh priests) and desecrated the ‘Guru Granth Sahib’ at a gurdwara in Morinda town. The Punjab Police arrested the accused identified as Jasvir Singh.

In a video of the incident which surfaced on social media, Jasvir could be seen entering the sanctum sanctorum of historical Gurdwara Kotwali Sahib Kotwali after crossing the railing and then hitting two ‘granthis’ reciting Gurbani, and then flung the holy book on the ground. Jasvir was later overpowered by devotees present in the shrine and beaten up. He was then handed over to the police.

Who are Nihangs?

The Nihangs are a unique sect within the Sikh community, recognised by their flowing, dark blue attire and adorned turbans. They are consistently equipped with swords, daggers, spears, and occasionally firearms. They perceive themselves as Guru Ki Fauj (the Guru's army) and adhere to their independent customs.