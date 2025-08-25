Nikki Bhati's suffering & murder echo what crime data says: Dowry still thriving

The day after 28-year-old Nikki Bhati was set afire in UP's Greater Noida, allegedly by her husband and in-laws because she could not get them another ₹36 lakh from her parents, a similar story unfolded in Rajasthan's Jodhpur, where a teacher set herself and her three-year-old daughter on afire. Nikki Bhati, 28, who was set ablaze allegedly by her husband Vipin Bhati and in-laws in Greater Noida's Sirsa village over a dowry demand on August 21.(Images: Sourced)

The child died instantly while the teacher, who succumbed to the injuries on Saturday, left a suicide note about harassment by her husband and his family for more dowry.

Dowry was declared illegal six decades ago, but these two cases — and many that go unreported for years due to societal pressure — reveal how the deadly practice of giving “gifts” to the groom is alive and well. And the perpetrators, or even the givers of dowry, seldom see anything wrong, citing “samaaj” or community norms.

Nikki Bhati and Sanju Bishnoi were among thousands of women who are still killed over dowry in India.

What data says on dowry deaths in India

Data from the latest report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) says there were 6,450 dowry deaths in 2022. Between 2018 and 2022, nearly 35,000 women lost their lives due to dowry-linked violence.

The data shows a decrease from 2021, which saw 6,589 cases, and an even steeper decline from 8,233 cases in 2012.

But the numbers still translate to an average of 18 women killed a day.

Uttar Pradesh, where Nikki Bhati was among the latest victims, reports the highest number of dowry deaths, with 2,138 in 2022. This means about 30% or every third such death in India. It's notably high even if you account for UP's being the most populous state of India, as it is home to about 17% of the country's people.

Bihar follows with 1,057 cases in 2022, and Madhya Pradesh with 518 cases. Southern states like Karnataka (165), Telangana (137), and Kerala (11) reported relatively lower figures in 2022.

In fact, the five states of UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and West Bengal together account for 70% of all dowry deaths reported in India.

Cases include suicide by hanging, by poisoning, or being set on fire which is sometimes disguised as an accident. A recent viral video showed a judge in a high court reprimanding the police over their “unbelievable” story “told ever so often” that the woman died of accidental burns.

What law says, and wider crimes against women

There are legal provisions, such as the Dowry Prohibition Act of 1961, which criminalises the giving, taking, or demanding of dowry.

However, researchers have pointed out that such harassment and even deaths are underreported due to social stigma, fear of retaliation from the husband's family, and the cultural acceptance of this being normal — something Nikki Bhati's husband echoed when he said, “Such fights are common between husband and wife.”

The wider trend of crime against women, however, does not show a decline.

The latest data from the NCRB, as analysed by researchers at the Indian School of Development, reveals that the rate of crimes against women in India increased by 12.9% between 2018 and 2022.

There was a dip in 2020, but the more longer-term trend is alarming.

The research attributes this to a number of factors, including an increase in actual crimes, an improvement in reporting mechanisms and police systems; and a growing willingness of women to speak out.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are 011-23389090 from Sumaitri (Delhi-based) and 044-24640050 from Sneha Foundation (Chennai-based).