Mon, Aug 25, 2025
'Matter of grave concern': NCW condemns Nikki Bhati dowry murder, demands strict action

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 25, 2025 07:13 pm IST

Noting that stringent laws are in place against dowry, the NCW chairperson said it is time for society to become aware and put an end to it.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday took serious note of the Nikki Bhati dowry murder, where the 28-year-old was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws in Greater Noida's Sirsa. The committee demanded strict action in the matter.

Nikki Bhati was set ablaze by her husband and in-laws after an altercation over reopening her beauty parlour. (HT Photo)
NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar informed that she contacted the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, requesting the immediate arrest of all the persons involved in the case. She also demanded strict action under the relevant laws along with a fair and time-bound investigation.

"The National Commission for Women (NCW) strongly condemns the brutal killing of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati over dowry. NCW seeks swift action in Greater Noida dowry killing case. We also demand strict action against the culprit," Rahatkar said during a press conference.

This is a developing story. We will update with further information.

Follow Us On