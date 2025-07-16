Nimisha Priya's 17 yrs so far in Yemen, and Islamic law can save her life now: Timeline of Kerala nurse on death row

When Nimisha Priya from Kerala's Palakkad district went to Yemen for work, hers was a story identical to those of numerous other young women in her state. Within less than a decade, she'd got married, had a child, and opened her own clinic, even as the Arab Spring and a civil war led to major geopolitical changes in the region. Nimisha Priya, on death row in Yemen, is a nurse who opened her own clinic in Sana'a within a decade of landing in the Gulf country.(HT File)

By 2018, she was in jail for murder.

Now, she is at the heart of a diplomatic tangle as India tries to save her from execution that was scheduled originally for July 16.

Retracing life from when she went to Yemen

2008: Priya moves to the Gulf country

Nimisha Priya, barely 20 years old, moved to Yemen to work as a nurse. The country, and in fact the wider Gulf region, is a top destination for professionals from the southern Indian state of Kerala.

2011: Starts a family, Yemen in conflict

She married a fellow Malayali, and they have a daughter together. Her husband and the daughter later moved back to India, reportedly due to financial constraints.

Political upheaval in the region — the Arab Spring, uprisings against entrenched leaders across West Asia/Middle East — is learnt to have played a part in the family not being able to reunite at the time.

This was also the time when Ali Abdullah Saleh's 33-year rule over Yemen ended as he handed over power to deputy Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi. This would later prove to be a factor in Priya's life.

2015: Civil war changes status of Sana'a

By the end of 2014, the Houthi rebel group had taken over Sana'a; and by 2015 they took over the government headquarters too. The Houthi group since controls large parts of northern and western Yemen. India does not have formal diplomatic relations with this group. In line with the US, India recognises the Aden-headquartered Presidential Leadership Council as Yemen's government.

This was also the year when Priya opened a clinic in Sana'a — which was now under the Houthis — in partnership with local businessman Talal Abdo Mehdi as required by local rules.

2016: Abused by business partner

Nimisha Priya reported harassment and document seizure by Mehdi, but reportedly did not receive police help. Her passport was withheld by Abdi and he allegedly abused her.

2017: Sedation gone wrong

Priya attempted to recover her passport by sedating Mehdi, but he overdoses and dies. She was later arrested allegedly while trying to flee the country.

2018: Sentenced to death

She was convicted of murder by a local trial court and given the death sentence. She did not get adequate legal assistance, say reports.

2020: Group formed to save her

Her death sentence was upheld by a higher court. At the same time, some citizens and the Malayali Indian diaspora formed a ‘Save Nimisha Priya International Action Council’ to try and save her.

2023: End of road in courts

Nimisha Priya's final appeal against the death sentence was dismissed by Houthi Yemen’s Supreme Judicial Council.

2024: Family tries blood money route

Priya’s family negotiated with the victim’s family over blood money, a concept in Sharia, the Islamic law, that allows the victim's family to pardon the killer in return for monetary compensation; over $40,000 were raised as potential ‘diyah’ (blood money).

2025 (as of July 16): Some hope emerges

Her execution was initially scheduled for July 16, but was officially postponed after diplomatic and religious interventions.

The Indian government tried unofficial and unorthodox routes — such as negotiating through a local sheikh — while a Kerala-based Muslim cleric, ‘Grand Mufti of India’ Kanthapuram AP Aboobacker Musliyar, emerged as a key figure too.

The family are now continuing the negotiations to pay blood money and get Nimisha Priya out of Yemen.