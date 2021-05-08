9 died after consuming homeopathy syrup as replacement of liquor in Chhattisgarh

At least nine people died, while five are admitted to hospital in the last two days after allegedly consuming an alcohol-based homeopathy syrup as a replacement for liquor in Bilaspur district, police said on Thursday, adding that a homeopathy doctor has been detained and questioning is going on.

“The death took place in Kormi village on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Of the nine victims, four died at their homes in the village late on Tuesday night, while five died in the hospitals in Bilaspur,” city superintendent of police (CSP), Kotwali, Nimesh Baraiya said.

The CSP further said that victims consumed Drosera-30, a homeopathy syrup along with water on Tuesday night.

“On Tuesday night when four people died, the villages suspected that they died of Covid-19 infection and hence cremated them. Police came to know about the deaths and rushed to the spot and found the others are also ill,” said Superintendent of Police, Bilaspur, Prashant Agarwal.

The SP said that when the police inquired, they came to know about the syrup consumed by other nine persons of the village.

“They were rushed to the hospital and till now four of them have died,” said the SP. The police have also detained a homoeopathy practitioner near the village.

“We are questioning him and accordingly a case will be registered,” said the SP. The SP claimed that the victims had consumed the syrup in excess as a substitute for liquor.

“Many people of other villagers are also being examined by the health teams,” the SP added.