Nine electrocuted in Odisha after live wire falls on bus

Updated: Feb 10, 2020 01:26 IST

At least nine people, including three children, were electrocuted and over 30 others were injured when a bus in which they were travelling came in contact with an 11KV live transmission wire in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Sunday, the police said.

A group of 43 people from Dangulupadu village was on its way to attend an engagement ceremony in Sikharada village of Ganjam’s Golanthara area when the bus came in contact with the sagging overhead transmission line near Melpaturu village.

According to the police, the bus caught fire. The power department took at least half-an-hour to snap the electricity connection.

Berhampur’s superintendent of police (SP) Pinak Mishra said that as soon as panicked passengers started alighting from the bus, they were electrocuted and suffered burn injuries on their bodies. “The moment their feet touched the ground, the electricity circuit was complete,” said Mishra.

The oldest among the dead were a 65-year-old man and 65-year-old woman.

All the injured were shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Five ambulances and fire tenders reached the scene to carry out rescue operations.

Mishra said locals rushed to rescue the injured, followed by five ambulance vans. At least three persons were in critical condition, he said.

“The officials of Southern Electricity Supply Company Of Odisha Limited (SOUTHCO) will examine the circumstance leading to the mishap. A case will be registered and action will be taken on the basis of the report,” Mishra said.

Residents of Melpaturu alleged that the 11 KV line had been sagging for several weeks and complaints to the distribution company had been ignored.

Expressing his sadness, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced a Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia payment for families of each of the dead and free treatment for those injured.