Nine-yr-old raped in Sitapur, culprit arrested

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a nine-year-old girl in Sakran area of Sitapur, police said on Monday.

An FIR has been lodged in this connection and a police team is probing the matter, they said.

Confirming the incident, Superintendent of police LR Kumar said, “The incident occurred on the intervening night of June 8 and 9 in Sanda area under Sakran police. The accused has been identified as one Tuphan Singh who was arrested on Sunday night.”

As per the FIR, the incident occurred when the girl was returning home from a marriage function. The accused overpowered her and took her to an abandoned house on the outskirts of the village where he allegedly outraged her modesty. “The accused fled the spot after committing the crime and the girl somehow reached her home and told her parents about the incident,” said station house officer (SHO), Sakran police station, Raj Kumar. “The parents took the girl to hospital and informed police,” the SHO added. “Based on the complaint lodged by the girl’s family, police have booked Tuphan Singh for rape (Section 375 of the IPC) and under the POCSO Act,” Kumar said. Singh was presented before a magistrate and sent to prison on judicial custody, he added. “The investigating officer has been asked to ensure the incident is probed and file and a charge sheet in the case at the earliest,” the SHO said.

First Published: Jun 11, 2019 02:43 IST