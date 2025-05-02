Nine-month-old leopard cub rescued from well near Tadoba Reserve

Nagpur: A nine-month-old female leopard cub was rescued from an agricultural well near Padazari village after a local farmer alerted the forest department on Thursday . he wildlife wing of TART, under the supervision of wildlife veterinary doctor Ravikant Khobragade began the rescue operation at 12.10pm (Representational image)

The area is located within the Mul Buffer Range of the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), some 150 kms from Nagpur in Maharashtra. “The cub was discovered in a well on the forest compartment number 88, owned by local farmer Ashok Maroti Shende. The well, which had only a low parapet wall, posed a hidden danger to wildlife, especially during night time,” range forest officer (RFO) of the Mul Buffer Zone Rahul Karekar said.

Shende alerted the forest department, following which a team led by RFO Karekar, along with members of the Rapid Response Team of the TATR, carried out the rescue operation.

The wildlife wing of TATR, under the supervision of wildlife veterinary doctor Ravikant Khobragade began the rescue operation at 12.10pm.

A rope-secured cot was lowered into the well, which the cub climbed onto. Expert team shooter Ajay Marathe then secured it with a catch pole and safely transferred it to a cage. After a thorough health check, Dr Khobragade declared the cub fit, and it was released back into the sanctuary, Karekar confirmed.

Spanning 1,727 sq km, Tadoba is among India’s oldest and most renowned tiger reserves. It recently gained attention for successful conservation efforts, including the birth of over 30 tiger cubs. In addition to its tiger population—estimated at around 130—the reserve is also home to approximately 50 leopards, wild dogs, sloth bears, bison, hyenas, and jungle cat.