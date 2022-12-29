Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi's AIIMS after treatment: Report

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was Thursday discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Science in Delhi after treatment, reported news agency ANI. She was admitted Monday with a minor stomach infection.

The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital and had undergone a few tests, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, the government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget to be presented on February 1 next year. Next year's budget is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10.

(With ANI inputs)

