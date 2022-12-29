Home / India News / Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi's AIIMS after treatment: Report

Nirmala Sitharaman discharged from Delhi's AIIMS after treatment: Report

india news
Published on Dec 29, 2022 03:43 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted Monday with a minor stomach infection.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File image)(PTI)
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman was Thursday discharged from the All India Institute Of Medical Science in Delhi after treatment, reported news agency ANI. She was admitted Monday with a minor stomach infection.

The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital and had undergone a few tests, people familiar with the matter said.

Meanwhile, the government is in the process of consultations to finalise the union budget to be presented on February 1 next year. Next year's budget is likely to be the last full budget of the Modi government in its second term with the next Lok Sabha elections due in April-May of 2024.

The formal exercise to prepare the annual Budget for the next financial year commenced on October 10.

(With ANI inputs)

nirmala sitharaman
