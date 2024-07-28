NITI Aayog meet: CM Sai emphasizes education, AI, human resource development

Raipur: Chhattisgarh chief minster Vishnu Deo Sai presented the state’s development plan at the ninth meeting of the governing council of NITI Aayog on Saturday. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai (File Photo)

Speaking at the NITI Aayog meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, Sai stressed the efforts being made for development, with emphasis on education, human resource development, health, and technological advancement.

The chief minister said that his government has targeted increasing the state’s GSDP to Rs.10 lakh crore from its current standing at Rs.5.05 lakh crore, adding that Chhattisgarh will play a pivotal role in “Developed India by 2047”.

Emphasising the role of youngsters in the development of the state, Sai said that his government is focused on skill-based education and developing human resources in the state.

He also emphasized the state’s focus on the production of superfoods and the processing and branding of local products.

In the meeting, Sai also mentioned ‘One Nation, One Student ID Card’ (APAAR ID) for every student and said that the process to make this happen has started.

He added that along with the expansion of the artificial intelligence (AI) and IT sectors, emphasis will also be laid on the development of physical structures like roads, buildings, and digital facilities like the internet and mobile network.

The chief minister said that the process of installing solar power on rooftops has been simplified and a plan has been made to make 100 villages completely based on renewable energy.

Said sought the Centre’s help for the establishment of a Rainwater Conservation Research Center and said that drinking water will be made available to 96 percent of households in the state by March 2026.

The chief minister shared a plan for better availability of health services, sustainable development, and preservation of the culture and tradition of the state.

“Mobile medical units have been deployed to improve health services in tribal areas,” Sai said.

Sai thanked the PM and expressed hope that with the Centre’s help, Chhattisgarh will achieve its development goals and play an important role in realising the vision of “Developed India by 2047”.

(with PTI inputs)