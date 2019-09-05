Nitin Gadkari orders ban of ‘single-use’ plastic in transport ministry

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 11:37 IST

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech urging for the elimination of single-use-plastic, union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari has ordered all departments under his ministry to ban its usage with immediate effect.

Single-use plastics (SUPs) are used only once before they are thrown away or recycled. These plastics are usually used as bags, cups, plates, aerated drinks bottles, straws, stirrers, take-away food containers, processed food packers and wrappers. Of these, foamed products such as disposable cutlery, plates and glasses are considered the most dangerous to the environment.

In an order issued on Wednesday, the transport ministry said, locally produced environment-friendly products like kulhads, clay glasses and plates be used in place of harmful products.

“While addressing the nation during the 73rd Independence Day, hon’ble Prime Minister urged to eliminate the use of single-use-plastics to prevent environmental degradation. The Prime Minister also stressed to use indegenous products and make the policy of ‘make in India’ successful,” the order stated.

PM Modi also issued the clarion call in his latest ‘Mann Ki Baat’ radio broadcast as well. The Centre has also announced its plans to phase out disposable plastic by 2022.

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 11:37 IST