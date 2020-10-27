e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 27, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura

Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stones for projects worth Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura

The projects, on completion, will provide faster and hassle-free inter-state and international connectivity to Bangladesh, and will be a major stride towards strengthening the tourism sector of the state, a statement issued by the government said.

india Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 09:11 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stones of nine highway projects in Tripura
Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay foundation stones of nine highway projects in Tripura(REUTERS)
         

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari will on Tuesday lay the foundation stones of nine highway projects in Tripura to be built at over Rs 2,752 crore, the government said on Monday.

The projects will enhance socio-economic conditions of the locality, it said.

“Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stones of nine national highway projects with a total length of nearly 262 km worth over Rs 2,752 crore in Tripura tomorrow (Tuesday),” the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said in a statement.

The projects, on completion, will provide faster and hassle-free inter-state and international connectivity to Bangladesh, and will be a major stride towards strengthening the tourism sector of the state, the statement said.

The new projects will provide better connectivity, fast and safe movement of traffic to various tourist places, historical places and religious places in the entire state, it added.

“They are likely to generate a large number of employment and self-employment opportunities to the unskilled, semi-skilled and skilled manpower of the region. The projects will reduce travel time and maintenance cost of the vehicles and saving of fuel,” the statement said.

Implementation of the project would result in enhanced socio-economic conditions of the locality, it said adding that these will improve transport of agricultural goods and access to greater markets, thereby reducing the cost of goods and services.

These will also create easy and speedy access to health care and emergency services. “In a nut shell, after completion of the above projects, there will be a quantum jump in the development of tourism, economic and international connectivity of this region. Finally, it will give impetus to the GDP (gross domestic product) of Tripura,” the ministry said.

The event will be presided over by Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb in presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and V K Singh, ministers from the state, members of parliament, MLAs and senior officers from the Centre and the state.

tags
top news
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India to get 5 military theatre commands, one each for China and Pak
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
India, US to sign BECA agreement during 2+2 dialogue
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
SC to decide today whether Hathras trial should be shifted out of UP
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
PM Modi to distribute loans to 300K street vendors under PM SVANidhi Scheme
Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village
Hathras gangrape case: Bareilly STF reaches woman’s village
‘A momentous day’: Trump hails Barrett’s confirmation as SC justice
‘A momentous day’: Trump hails Barrett’s confirmation as SC justice
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls
PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi in another face-off on Wednesday in Bihar polls
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
After Trump’s ‘filthy India air’ remark, PM Modi highlights carbon emissions
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar PollIndia Covid 19 TallyNEET MDS 2021Dilip RayBigg Boss 14 written updateKKR vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In