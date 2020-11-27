e-paper
Home / India News / Nitin Gadkari unveils 16 highway projects in Uttar Pradesh

Nitin Gadkari unveils 16 highway projects in Uttar Pradesh

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the 16 projects included road projects in the Gorakhpur-Basti division worth Rs 1,182 crore. The Union ministry of road transport deserved congratulations for the highways projects completed in the state in six years, he said.

india Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 00:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Nitin Gadkari participated in the programme though video conference from his office in New Delhi while CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the virtual function from the annexe auditorium in Gorakhpur.
Nitin Gadkari participated in the programme though video conference from his office in New Delhi while CM Yogi Adityanath presided over the virtual function from the annexe auditorium in Gorakhpur.(HT PHOTO.)
         

Union minister for road transport, highways and MSMEs Nitin Gadkari inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 16 highway projects worth Rs 7,477 crore in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Gadkari said new roads would pave the way for investment in Uttar Pradesh, increasing employment opportunities at the local level.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the 16 projects included road projects in the Gorakhpur-Basti division worth Rs 1,182 crore. The Union ministry of road transport deserved congratulations for the highways projects completed in the state in six years, he said.

Gadkari participated in the programme though video conference from his office in New Delhi while Adityanath presided over the virtual function from the annexe auditorium in Gorakhpur.

Road construction projects worth Rs 2 lakh crore are already under way in Uttar Pradesh. A new vision and drive towards development had been initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union minister said. The state was moving fast on the path of development under the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Gadkari said.

There would be no paucity of funds for the development of the state, he said. The minister of state for roads and highways, General (retd) VK Singh, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya and principal secretary, PWD, Nitin Ramesh Gokarn were also present.

