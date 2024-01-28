 Nitish Kumar memes: Internet in frenzy over Bihar politics new surprise | Top 10 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
News / India News / Nitish Kumar memes: Internet in frenzy over Bihar politics new surprise | Top 10

Nitish Kumar memes: Internet in frenzy over Bihar politics new surprise | Top 10

ByHT News Desk
Jan 28, 2024 08:39 PM IST

Nitish Kumar took oath as chief minister of Bihar for a record ninth time, this time with BJP.

As Nitish Kumar donned the chief minister's hat for the ninth time in Bihar, folks on the internet couldn't resist turning his political somersault into meme material. Filled with creative flair and a generous dose of humour, they depicted JD(U) president Nitish Kumar's latest political acrobatics in a comical light, giving a delightful ache in the stomach of netizens.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(PTI)
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar(PTI)

Take a look at Nitish Kumar's funny meme | Top selection

Nitish Kumar was sworn in by Bihar governor Rajendra Arlekar at Raj Bhavan in the presence of senior leaders, including BJP national president J P Nadda. This came hours after he resigned from the post, citing that "things were not working well" for him in the Grand Alliance and opposition bloc INDIA.

ALSO READ- Nitish Kumar, after return to NDA, says 'no question of going anywhere now'

Nitish Kumar's new team

Among those who took the oath of office were BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and former Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha, who were named as Deputy Chief Ministers. JD(U) members Vijay Kumar Choudhary, Vijendra Yadav, and Shrawan Kumar also took the oath. Additionally, former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustan Awam Morcha's Santosh Kumar Suman and independent legislator Sumit Singh were sworn in.

ALSO READ- Nitish Kumar's first words after NDA-wapsi: 'Back where I was before' and a swipe at Tejashwi

How did the opposition react to Nitish's exit?

Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's son and former Deputy CM, stated "The JD(U) will be destroyed in the upcoming assembly polls." He added, "The game is not over for us. The game has just begun."

Tej Pratap Yadav, his elder brother, and Singapore-based elder sister Rohini Acharya criticised CM Kumar on social media, likening him to a "chameleon."

CPI(ML) Liberation, which supported the Mahagathbandhan government from the outside, launched a scathing attack on Nitish Kumar, accusing him of "betrayal."

Political strategist turned politician Prashant Kishor also took a swipe at Kumar, saying: "Switching sides has become part of his politics" and added that the BJP might end up paying "a huge price" for supporting the JD(U) chief who had ditched it in August 2020.

Get India News and Bihar Politics Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

