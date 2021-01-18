Nitish Kumar says cabinet to be expanded soon
- Nitish Kumar had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates to be included in the cabinet.
The much-awaited cabinet expansion of the two-month-old NDA government in Bihar may take place this week, chief minister Nitish Kumar hinted on Monday.
“It will happen very soon,” he said after emerging from the Patna divisional office where BJP’s Shahnawaz Hussain and Vikassheel Insan Party chief Mukesh Sahni filed their nominations for the legislative council bypolls. He, however, clarified that it will not take place on Tuesday.
Kumar, who reached the JD (U) office in the evening, is learnt to have discussed the cabinet expansion with senior party leaders.
At the party office, he clarified that expansion will take place soon. “Talks are still on. Once it is over, it will be expanded,” said Kumar.
Earlier on Sunday evening, BJP state president Dr Sanjay Jaiswal and deputy chief minister Tarkishore Prasad met the CM for close to 40 minutes. Sources said that cabinet expansion was at the top agenda of the meeting.
Sources in the NDA said that the BJP has finally given its nod to the expansion and the same has been communicated to Nitish Kumar, who had said earlier that the BJP was still to hand over the list of probable candidates.
NDA sources said that a maximum of 21 or 22 ministers can now be inducted in the cabinet. It is still unclear whether the expanded cabinet will have equal numbers of ministers from both the BJP and the JD (U) despite the latter being the junior partner in the ruling coalition in Bihar with 43 MLAs as compared to the BJP’s 74.
Sources in BJP and JD (U) hinted that top leaders had “almost agreed on a 50:50 cabinet berth sharing formula on the lines of seat-sharing before 2020 Assembly and 2019 Lok Sabha polls”.
A BJP leader who did not wish to be named said, “Following RJD’s bid to create political instability, the BJP is showing magnanimity in the sharing of cabinet berths with the JD (U).”
A total of 14 ministers were sworn in the new cabinet apart from the Chief Minister in November last, five from the JD (U) and seven from the BJP plus two from smaller allies, HAM (S) and VIP.
With BJP emphasis on new faces and youths, several names are doing the round. Among the young BJP leaders whose names are being discussed in political circles include those of Samrat Chaudhary, Nitish Mishra, Nitin Naveen and Sanjeev Chaurasia.
There is also speculation that former Union minister Shahnawaz Hussain may also be made a minister.
The appointment of senior BJP leaders Nandkishore Yadav, Prem Kumar, Vinod Narayan Jha, and Ramnarayan Mandal to various posts in the Vidhan Sabha committees has led political observers to believe that Nitish Kumar's cabinet will have more youngsters from the BJP's side.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Want emergency fund, insurance for cabbies’: Vijay N
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘50% of our orders will be reversed by a higher court’: SC cautions on appeals
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India's daily tally of new Covid cases less than 10,000 first time since June 9
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest: SC refuses to step in on Republic Day tractor rally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
580 adverse events reported in three days of vaccination
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive hit by hesitancy hurdle
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Probe purported chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta: MVA partners
- The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MVA gains, but BJP may emerge as largest party in Maha panchayat polls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt assesses supply of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours, developing countries
- Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction
- Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In probe against Khalistanis, NIA examines people linked to farmers’ protests
- NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as “witnesses”.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
- The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
- Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox