Nitish Kumar's ‘will stay with you’ promise at NDA rally. PM Modi chuckles

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first visit to Bihar since the JD(U) rejoined the BJP-led NDA, his old camaraderie with chief minister Nitish Kumar took centre stage. Nitish vowed to remain in NDA forever while Modi pledged to create a “flood of development with the double-engine government”. Aurangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, deputy chief minister Samrat Choudhary and others during the inauguration of foundation stone laying ceremony of various development projects, in Aurangabad, Saturday, March 2, 2024. (PTI)

“...You (PM Modi) had come earlier as well, 'par idhar hum gayab ho gaye the. Hum phir aapke saath hai (I disappeared (from NDA) for some time but now I am with you),” said CM Nitish at an NDA rally in Aurangabad.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

"I assure you that I will not go here and there. 'Hum rahenge aap hi ke saath'...," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

ALSO READ- Modi's dig at ‘big leaders’: Dynasts scared, seeking Rajya Sabha route

PM Modi unveiled development projects worth ₹21,400 crore in Aurangabad. He also addressed a public rally in Ratanwa village.

Governor Rajendra V Arlekar, CM Nitish Kumar, deputy CMs Samat Chaudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and several Union ministers were among those present at the programme.

PM Modi, while addressing the public rally, said: “Bihar will develop only with the poor of the state will progress...Therefore, our government is focused on increasing the capacity of every poor, Dalit, Adivasi & deprived…”

Aiming at the opposition, PM Modi said, “Since NDA has become stronger, dynastic politics in Bihar is moving towards its end. One might inherit a political party and post from parents, but they don't dare to even once mention the work done by the mother and father. I have heard that their party leaders are not ready to contest Lok Sabha elections. They are now looking for Rajya Sabha seats.”

ALSO READ- Narendra Modi in Bihar: Follow LIVE updates

‘NDA will win 400 seats in Lok Sabha,’ says CM Nitish

Nitish Kumar dumped the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan in another switch and returned to his old ally BJP last month.

CM Nitish Kumar said, “I am confident that the NDA coalition will win more than 400 seats in the coming Lok Sabha polls. I assure the PM that now I will remain in NDA forever.”

ALSO READ- ‘Wanton interference’: Raj Bhavan stings Bihar education dept over letter to V-Cs

PM Modi launches development projects in Aurangabad

1. PM Modi unveils national highway projects worth over ₹18,000 crore.

2. Foundation stone was laid for a six-lane bridge over the Ganga, parallel to JP Ganga Setu.

3. He dedicated three railway projects, including the doubling of Pataliputra-Pahleja line and a new 26-km line between Bandhua and Paimar.

4. PM Modi inaugurates 12 Namami Gange scheme projects, featuring sewerage treatment plants in Patna, Sonepur, Naugachia, and Chapra.

5. Foundation stone laid for Unity Mall in Patna, with a budget exceeding ₹200 crore, supporting the 'One District, One Product' project.