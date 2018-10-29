CBI No.2 Rakesh Asthana gets protection from arrest till Nov 1

CBI special director Rakesh Asthana, who was being probed by the agency for bribery, will not be arrested till leave following allegations of corruption, will not be arrested till Thursday, the Delhi High Court said on Monday, extending the officer’s shield against arrest.

The court interim order came after the Central Bureau of Investigation sought more time to respond to Asthana’s petition challenging the corruption case registered against him.

The CBI told the high court that they do not have the case file as all the related files and documents are with the CVC. “Has the CBI come to a standstill?” Justice Najmi Waziri shot back.

The agency’s two most-senior officers, CBI chief Alok Verma and his deputy Rakesh Asthana, are being probed for corruption.

Alok Verma had earlier this month filed a case against Rakesh Asthana, who has also accused his boss of corruption.

The high court had last Tuesday stopped the Central Bureau of Investigation from arresting Asthana who had petitioned the judge to cancel the corruption case filed against him. Soon after, the government ordered the two officers to go on leave till the Central Vigilance Commission completes its inquiry against Alok Verma.

The case against Asthana has been registered on a complaint by a Hyderabad-based businessman, Sana Satish Babu, who alleged that two Dubai-based brothers – Manoj Prasad and Somesh Prasad – claimed that they were acting on behalf of the CBI special director and allegedly struck a deal for Rs 5 crore to protect him in a case that the agency registered against controversial meat exporter Moin Qureshi. Former CBI director AP Singh is also an accused in the case.

Devender Kumar, who was earlier the investigating officer in a case involving Moin Qureshi, was arrested last week on allegations of forgery.

First Published: Oct 29, 2018 15:10 IST