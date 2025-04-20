'No alliance as of now': Sanjay Raut on possible Uddhav-Raj Thackeray reunion

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday spoke on the possibility of a reunion between the estranged cousins, Raj and Uddhav Thackeray, and stated that there was no alliance in place as of now, with only emotional talks taking place. Sanjay Raut said that for Maharashtra, if MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT need to come together, they will.(File/X/@SumitBaneMNS)

Speaking to the media, Raut further stated that the relationship between the two brothers had not been broken.

"There is no alliance (between MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) as of now, only emotional talks are going on... Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray are brothers. We have been together for years. Our relationship has not broken... Both brothers will decide (about the alliance). We have accepted what Uddhav Ji said: for Maharashtra, if we (MNS and Shiv Sena -UBT) need to come together, we will."

Furthermore, he stated that the parties claiming to be well-wishers of Maharashtra were actually its enemies, and broke the Shiv Sena to attack the state's pride. He added that no relations should be maintained with such parties.

"Uddhav Ji said that there are a few parties who claim to be well-wishers of Maharashtra, but they are the enemy of Maharashtra. They broke Balasaheb's Shiv Sena to attack the pride of Maharashtra, and with such parties, we shouldn't have any relations, and then only we can be true Maharashtrians, and this is not a condition but the feelings of the people of Maharashtra, and this is what Udhhav ji has said..." the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP further added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis welcomed the possibility of a reunion between the two cousins and called it a 'good' step.

Speaking to reporters, Fadnavis said, "If the two come together, we will be happy about it. If people settle their differences, it is a good thing. What else can I say about it?"

Fadnavis was responding to Raj Thackeray's recent statement, where the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief expressed willingness to reunite with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav by forgetting past differences.