No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said there was no case of bird flu in the state and all the tests done so far have turned negative. The minister also said that Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the state soon and would be administered as per the instructions or guidelines that will be issued by the Centre.

"Regarding bird flu, tests have been done, all the test reports so far have come negative. There is no bird flu in Karnataka so far," he told reporters here. All the birds which died had been tested, he said. The state is already on alert after bird flu was reported in two districts in Kerala. Also, six crows were found dead in Dakshina Kannada, bordering Kerala and samples have been sent for testing to ascertain the cause of death.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan too on Friday had said there was no case of bird flu in Karnataka and that officials have been asked to be vigilant. Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in neighboring Kerala, prompting officials to cull birds, including ducks and chicken there.

Sudhakar said 13,90,000 vials of Covid-19 vaccine are being despatched to Karnataka and vouchers and all related details had already been given to the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start the vaccination drive at several sites across the country through videoconferencing, two sites among them- one from Bengaluru and the other from north Karnataka- are from the state,he said

A total of 5,000 sites have been identified for vaccination in the country, of which 235 are in Karnataka The minister said vaccination will be first administered to health care workers and 6.30 lakh healthcare professionals have registered in Karnataka till date.

Next would be people with comorbidities,those aged above 60 and in other departments like Police and Revenue working against the pandemic, Sudhakar said. He said the central government's cabinet secretary chaired a video conference on Saturday with the Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries of the Health Department and officials of the states on the vaccination and supply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, he said.