No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar on Saturday said there was no case of bird flu in the state and all the tests done so far have turned negative. The minister also said that Covid-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the state soon and would be administered as per the instructions or guidelines that will be issued by the Centre.
"Regarding bird flu, tests have been done, all the test reports so far have come negative. There is no bird flu in Karnataka so far," he told reporters here. All the birds which died had been tested, he said. The state is already on alert after bird flu was reported in two districts in Kerala. Also, six crows were found dead in Dakshina Kannada, bordering Kerala and samples have been sent for testing to ascertain the cause of death.
Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan too on Friday had said there was no case of bird flu in Karnataka and that officials have been asked to be vigilant. Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha and Kottayam districts in neighboring Kerala, prompting officials to cull birds, including ducks and chicken there.
Sudhakar said 13,90,000 vials of Covid-19 vaccine are being despatched to Karnataka and vouchers and all related details had already been given to the government.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start the vaccination drive at several sites across the country through videoconferencing, two sites among them- one from Bengaluru and the other from north Karnataka- are from the state,he said
A total of 5,000 sites have been identified for vaccination in the country, of which 235 are in Karnataka The minister said vaccination will be first administered to health care workers and 6.30 lakh healthcare professionals have registered in Karnataka till date.
Next would be people with comorbidities,those aged above 60 and in other departments like Police and Revenue working against the pandemic, Sudhakar said. He said the central government's cabinet secretary chaired a video conference on Saturday with the Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries of the Health Department and officials of the states on the vaccination and supply.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chief ministers of all states on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, he said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm laws: Congress to protest outside governor houses across country on Jan 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Ready to contest polls if Cong offers seat in Ernakulam’: Ex Kerala HC judge
- Asked if the CPI(M) or the BJP offered him a seat instead, he said he won’t accept it since he was more inclined to the Congress ideology and fascinated by its role in the freedom movement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh local body elections to be held in 4 phases from Feb 5
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India developing capabilities for undertaking deep ocean missions: Harsh Vardhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Landmark step': PM Modi after govt announces Covid-19 vaccination drive date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP's new excise policy aims ₹6,000 crore excess revenue next fiscal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India to launch Covid-19 vaccination drive on January 16, govt announces
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from Hindustan Times: JP Nadda reaches out to farmers in Bengal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address National Youth Parliament Festival on Jan 12
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar rural local body polls to be held in April-May: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination drive to begin from January 16 in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi addresses 16 Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention. Read full text here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Bengal, Nadda defends agri laws, reaches out to farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra orders probe into Bhandara hospital fire that killed 10 infants
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox