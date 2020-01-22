e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 22, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Jan 22, 2020
Home / India News / ‘No case of coronavirus detected in 43 flights, over 9000 passengers screened’: Health Secretary

‘No case of coronavirus detected in 43 flights, over 9000 passengers screened’: Health Secretary

‘Cases of coronavirus have been reported in 14 provinces in China, however no cases have been detected at the seven identified airports in India’, Union Health Secretary said.

india Updated: Jan 22, 2020 16:28 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Till now, no cases of coronavirus have been detected through the screening efforts according to the Ministry of Health.
Till now, no cases of coronavirus have been detected through the screening efforts according to the Ministry of Health.(AP Photo)
         

A total of 43 flights and 9,156 passengers were screened for novel coronavirus till Tuesday at the seven identified airports including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata, Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan said on Wednesday.

Till now, no cases have been detected through these screening efforts, she said.

Sudan further said the Indian Embassy in China has been regularly providing the health ministry with updates on the status of the infected cases in that country.

The Embassy has informed that a total of 440 cases of pneumonia with novel coronavirus were confirmed in China and nine people have died till Wednesday. “Cases have been reported in 14 provinces (including Taiwan) and municiplalities as well,” the health secretary told PTI.

tags
top news
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Interpol notice issued for Nithyananda, self-styled godman on the run for rape
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Aaditya Thackeray gets Cabinet nod to keep Mumbai open 24x7 from Jan 27
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
Union ministers, CMs, celebrities among 40 BJP star campaigners for Delhi
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
After Amit Shah’s firm message on CAA, a challenge from Prashant Kishor
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Kumble reacts after PM Modi uses ‘broken jaw’ example to motivate students
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Naseeruddin Shah calls Anupam Kher ‘sycophant, clown’
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Millions of Android phones in India to get this ISRO technology
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
Only in India can you stay in a real palace converted into a luxury hotel
trending topics
WhatsApp Dark ModeDonald TrumpPrashant KishorCitizenship actSamsung Galaxy S20 SaleCBSE 12th Exam TipsAlia BhattDeepika Padukone

don't miss

latest news

india news