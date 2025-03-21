No cash found at Justice Varma’s house by firefighters: Delhi Fire Services chief

Delhi Fire Services chief Atul Garg on Friday claimed that the firefighters found no cash during their operation to douse flames at the official residence of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma. Justice Yashwant Varma was appointed a high court judge in 2014 and transferred to the national capital in October 2021.

“The control room received a call about a blaze at Varma's Lutyens Delhi residence at 11.35 pm on March 14 and two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot,” Garg told PTI.

“Fire tenders reached the spot at 11.43 pm. The fire was in a store room stocked with stationery and domestic articles,”Garg said, adding that it took 15 minutes to control the flames. There were no casualties.

"Soon after dousing the flames, we informed police about the fire incident. Thereafter, a team of fire department personnel left the spot. Our fire fighters did not find any cash during their fire fighting operation," the DFS chief told PTI.

Supreme Court on Justice Varma

The Supreme Court collegium commenced an initial inquiry against Justice Yashwant Varma, from whose official residence a large stash of cash was allegedly discovered during a fire incident, aside from reportedly calling for his transfer to the Allahabad High Court.

However, the top court in a statement alleged that misinformation and rumours were being spread over the incident related to Justice Varma.

The proposal for Justice Varma's transfer to Allahabad High Court, the court statement said, was independent and separate from in-house enquiry procedure.

The apex court said upon receiving information, the Delhi High Court Chief Justice commenced an in-house enquiry procedure collecting evidence and information.

On the other hand, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association opposed the transfer of Justice Varma, saying it was not a "trash bin".

The bar association statement added, “The decision of the collegium raises a serious question as to whether the Allahabad high Court is a trash bin?”