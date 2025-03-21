Menu Explore
Supreme Court says Justice Yashwant Varma's transfer ‘independent’ of inquiry against him

ByHT News Desk
Mar 21, 2025 06:47 PM IST

Justice Yashwant Varma was transferred after a large amount of cash was allegedly recovered from his bungalow after a fire incident.

The Supreme Court on Friday said that misinformation and rumours were being spread in connection with the alleged cash discovery from the official residence of Delhi high court judge Justice Yashwant Varma.

The top court stated that the proposal for the transfer of Justice Varma to the Allahabad high court was “independent and separate from the In-house enquiry procedure”.(PTI file)
The top court stated that the proposal for the transfer of Justice Varma to the Allahabad high court was "independent and separate from the In-house enquiry procedure".(PTI file)

According to ANI, the top court stated that the proposal for the transfer of Justice Varma to the Allahabad high court was “independent and separate from the In-house enquiry procedure”.

“The proposal for transfer of Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma, who is the second senior most Judge in the Delhi High Court and a member of the Collegium, to his parent High Court i.e. the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad, where he will be ninth in seniority, is independent and separate from the In-house enquiry procedure,” ANI quoted the statement as saying.

“The proposal was examined by the Collegium comprising of the Chief Justice of India and four senior most Judges of the Supreme Court on 20th March 2025, and thereafter letters were written to the consultee Judges of the Supreme Court, the Chief Justices of the High Courts concerned and Mr. Justice Yashwant Varma. Responses received will be examined and, thereupon, the Collegium will pass a resolution,” the top court added.

CJI Sanjiv Khanna initiates inquiry against Justice Varma

Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has initiated initial inquiry against Delhi high court judge Yashwant Varma following a controversy over the alleged recovery of the stash of cash from his official residence in Delhi.

HT has learnt that CJI Khanna sought a report from Delhi high court chief justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya before finalising the next course of action.

The Allahabad High Court Bar Association opposed the transfer of Delhi High Court sitting judge Justice Yashwant Varma, saying it was not a "trash bin".

