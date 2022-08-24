Home / India News / ‘No CBI, ED in Gujarat as…’: Manish Sisodia's fresh dig amid liquor probe

india news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 06:13 AM IST

As an ED official denied that the agency filed a case against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, AAP said this flip-flop happens when political scripts are given to officers.

Amid the liquor probe against Sisodia, Kejriwal on Tuesday said BJP is scared of the AAP in Gujarat.&nbsp;(PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

After a top ED official on Tuesday denied the reports that a money laundering case has been filed against Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, the Aam Aadmi Party said this happens when political scripts are given to officials. "In the morning, television channels claim CBI issued lookout notice, which CBI officials later deny. News claimed ED filed a case but then ED denied it. This happens when officers are given political scripts. The timing does not match. You stand exposed," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj said. Also Read | Manish Sisodia could be arrested in next 2-3 days: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

The BJP-AAP offensive went on with Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia touring Gujarat for the assembly election. Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed BJP is so terrified of the AAP in Gujarat that the party's Gujarat chief CR Patil is going to be removed soon.

'Liquor mafia is the same people who...': Sisodia

Posting a purported video of the liquor mafia trying to run over cops in Gujarat, Sisodia said, "A liquor don is attempting to kill the police in the open daylight. The government is losing 10,000 crore. But neither CBI nor ED will go there. Because the liquor mafia is the same people sending CBI to my house."

Kejriwal's 'honesty' certificate not even worth the paper: BJP

BJP's Amit Malviya said Kejriwal's honesty certificate is not even worth the paper it is printed on. "If Arvind Kejriwal is done nominating Satyendra Jain for Padma Vibhushan, Sisodia for Bharat Ratna and himself for Oscars, he should explain why the new liquor excise policy was reversed immediately after inquiry was ordered, how much bribe was received, total loss to Delhi Govt?" Malviya tweeted.

Reports claimed the ED filed a case under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act after taking cognisance of a CBI FIR that has named Sisodia and 14 others. This was dismissed later by an official, ANI reported. AAP said Manish Sisodia is ready to go to jail but won't bow down. On Monday, Sisodia claimed he has been approached by the BJP to switch his party to get his name cleared of the charges -- apart from the CM's post. The BJP dismissed the claim.

