Manish Sisodia could be arrested in next 2-3 days: Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed that his deputy Manish Sisodia, named number one on a list of 15 accused in the CBI's FIR on liquor policy violations, could be "arrested in the next two-three days”. Addressing a rally at Bhavnagar in poll-bound Gujarat, Kejriwal said, “We were hearing that they will arrest Manish Sisodia within the next 10 days. But now I feel that they will arrest him in the next 2-3 days.”

Kejriwal's comments come days after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided the residence of Sisodia in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Kejriwal said the “rapidly growing enthusiasm among people across the country is what is making CBI tighten the noose on me”.

Earlier, Kejriwal has accused the central government of misusing the investigative agencies to topple elected governments across the country while "inflation and unemployment are skyrocketing."

The CBI had named Sisodia as an accused in an FIR registered over the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22. On Friday, the CBI raided the home of Sisodia and 30 other locations.

As the BJP versus AAP battle continued, Sisodia on Monday claimed that he was "offered the CM's post" by the BJP and closure of all cases if he quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the saffron outfit.

“I have received a message from the BJP -- Leave AAP and join BJP. We will ensure that all cases by CBI and ED against you are shut. My reply to the BJP is - I am a descendant of Maharana Pratap, a Rajput. I will cut off my head but will not bow down to the corrupt and conspirators. All the cases against me are false," the Delhi deputy CM wrote in a tweet.