No-confidence motion against Conrad Sangma govt in Meghalaya defeated

No-confidence motion against Conrad Sangma govt in Meghalaya defeated

The leader of the opposition Dr Mukul Sangma put the motion to vote after the opposition collectively announced that the present government was not willing to come clean on various allegations like corruption and illegal mining.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 09:37 IST
Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal
Shillong
Later, Sangma took to Twitter and announced the resounding victory against the opposition’s motion on Wednesday night.
The no-confidence motion moved by the Congress party against chief minister Conrad Sangma-led Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government was defeated by a voice vote in the state assembly on Wednesday.

The leader of the opposition Dr Mukul Sangma put the motion to vote after the opposition collectively announced that the present government was not willing to come clean on various allegations like corruption and illegal mining.

All 40 ruling MLAs voted against the no-confidence motion except Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) legislator Adelbert Nongrum, who decided to neither support the government nor the opposition.

Replying to the no-confidence motion, chief minister Conrad Sangma said that the opposition should accept that Meghalaya is moving towards development and stop levelling false allegations against the ruling party.

“If we’ve failed, as alleged by the opposition, how come there is no abduction of civilians--from 210 cases during their time to zero today? How did we manage to lift the ban on coal mining, which they could not do during their time? How come the Covid numbers are the lowest today in our state? How are these 40 MLAs supporting us today? Why did the Public Index of 2020 rank us as the second best governance (governed) state in the country today?” the CM asked.

Later, Sangma took to Twitter and announced the resounding victory against the opposition’s motion on Wednesday night.

“The members of the Opposition had moved a no-confidence motion against the present government in the autumn session that was put to vote in the House. The resounding vote of confidence, with all partners of the MDA voting against the motion, shows their support and belief in this government,” he wrote.

