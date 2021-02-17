IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs, says Health ministry
A total of 36 cases of hospitalisation and 29 cases of deaths were reported among those who have been vaccinated till 4 pm on February 16, the ministry said. (HT archive)
A total of 36 cases of hospitalisation and 29 cases of deaths were reported among those who have been vaccinated till 4 pm on February 16, the ministry said. (HT archive)
india news

No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs, says Health ministry

India's cumulative recoveries have been showing a progressive increment on a daily basis, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:32 PM IST

Eighteen states and Union Territories, including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh, have not reported any death due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

India's cumulative recoveries have been showing a progressive increment on a daily basis, the ministry said.

"Eighteen states/UTs have not reported any Covid-19 death in the last 24 hours. These are Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Puducherry, Himachal Pradesh, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh, Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu," the ministry said in a statement.

Nearly 90 lakh vaccine doses have been given to beneficiaries through 1,91,373 sessions till 8 am on Wednesday, as per the provisional report.

These include 61,50,922 healthcare workers (first dose), 2,76,377 healthcare workers (second dose) and 25,71,931 frontline workers (first dose).

A total of 36 cases of hospitalisation and 29 cases of deaths were reported among those who have been vaccinated till 4 pm on February 16, the ministry said.

Out of 36 cases of hospitalisation, 22 were discharged after treatment.

"Two are still under treatment and 12 cases (people) died. Out of the 29 deaths, 17 are outside hospital whereas 12 deaths are in hospital," it said.

The ministry said no case of serious or severe AEFI (adverse event following immunisation) or death is attributable to vaccination till date.

The administration of second dose of Covid-19 vaccination started on February 13 for the beneficiaries who had completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose.

As on day 32 (February 16) of the vaccination drive , a total of 2,76,943 doses were given across 7,001 sessions. 

"Out of which, 1,60,691 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 1,16,252 HCWs received the second dose of vaccine," it said.

"Eight states account for 57.8% of the total vaccine doses administered in India. Uttar Pradesh alone accounts for 10.4% (9,34,962)," it said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
covid-19
Close
Lingaraj Temple in Odisha
Lingaraj Temple in Odisha
india news

Lingaraj temple priests cite threat to Shivratri as Odisha temple war escalates

By Debabrata Mohanty | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:45 PM IST
  • Political analysts said the sparring between the BJD and the BJP over the NMA draft bylaws showed religion was going to be an important issue in the forthcoming polls in Odisha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A total of 36 cases of hospitalisation and 29 cases of deaths were reported among those who have been vaccinated till 4 pm on February 16, the ministry said. (HT archive)
A total of 36 cases of hospitalisation and 29 cases of deaths were reported among those who have been vaccinated till 4 pm on February 16, the ministry said. (HT archive)
india news

No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs, says Health ministry

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:32 PM IST
India's cumulative recoveries have been showing a progressive increment on a daily basis, the ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The editor-in-chief of Pratibimba Live and news editor were arrested by the Dispur police in Guwahati on Wednesday.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
The editor-in-chief of Pratibimba Live and news editor were arrested by the Dispur police in Guwahati on Wednesday.(Representational Photo/REUTERS)
india news

Assam police arrest 2 digital journalists for salacious article on minister

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:25 PM IST
  • The news channel's attempts to give a scandalous twist to a photo of a father and daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi addressing the NASSCOM event on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
PM Modi addressing the NASSCOM event on Wednesday.(ANI Photo)
india news

'India more confident now, can be seen on borders': PM Modi at NASSCOM event

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:24 PM IST
The Prime Minister said that whether it's projects related to infrastructure, or houses of the poor, everything is being geo-tagged so that projects can be completed on time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
india news

India invites Pakistan to virtual SAARC meet on Covid-19

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:22 PM IST
On March 15, 2020, during a video conference of the SAARC Heads of State, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had proposed a Coronavirus Emergency Fund for the region.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the event, presentations are expected to be given to the Prime Minister regarding the progress made in the field of the creation of theatre commands.(ANI)
During the event, presentations are expected to be given to the Prime Minister regarding the progress made in the field of the creation of theatre commands.(ANI)
india news

PM Modi to address top military commanders in Kevadia, Gujarat in March 2021

ANI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:15 PM IST
"The Prime Minister would be addressing the top commanders of the Indian Army, Air Force and the Navy and is expected to give directions to the defence forces for being prepared for the challenges in the near and distant future," government sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. (File photo)
Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma. (File photo)
india news

Congress House panel members praise Delhi Police over handling of tractor rally

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:10 PM IST
Panel chairperson Anand Sharma commended the police for “exemplary restraint”. Sharma said that they could have opened fire, but instead they chose not to
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses while laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Bahraich, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses while laying the foundation stone of Maharaja Suheldev Memorial and development work of Chittaura Lake in Bahraich, via video conferencing, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi at NASSCOM: Aspirations of 130 crore Indians push us to move faster

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:11 PM IST
PM Modi was addressing the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM)'s Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) via video conferencing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The HPC recommended that the width of the Char Dham road project should be 5.5 metres instead of 7.5 meters being constructed by state’s public works department (PWD )to Supreme Court in third week of July 2020.(HT file photo)
The HPC recommended that the width of the Char Dham road project should be 5.5 metres instead of 7.5 meters being constructed by state’s public works department (PWD )to Supreme Court in third week of July 2020.(HT file photo)
india news

No link between Char Dham road widening and glacier burst, govt tells SC

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
The high-powered committee was formed to assess environmental damages to the Char Dham road project, presently under construction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020.(HT_PRINT)
Air India Express flight that skidded off a runway while landing in Kozhikode, Kerala, in August 2020.(HT_PRINT)
india news

News updates from HT: SC seeks Centre's response on tech to help planes avoid

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anjali, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:59 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
Bombay high court. (HT archive)
india news

Toolkit case: HC grants Nikita Jacob transit bail for three weeks

By K A Y Dodhiya
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Jacob approached the HC after the Delhi cyber crime unit raided her residence on February 11 and seized her computer and phone in connection with the toolkit which was allegedly authored by her and Disha Ravi, an activist from Bengaluru
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian students hold placards and shout slogans condemning police action against various activists during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Police on Saturday arrested climate activist Disha Ravi, for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers. Police also issued arrest warrants for two other activists, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, saying the three created the document and shared it with others. According to police, the sharing of the document on social media indicated there was a “conspiracy” behind violence on Jan. 26, India's Republic Day, when the largely peaceful farmer protests erupted into clashes with police. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)
Indian students hold placards and shout slogans condemning police action against various activists during a protest in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021. Police on Saturday arrested climate activist Disha Ravi, for circulating a document on social media supporting months of massive protests by farmers. Police also issued arrest warrants for two other activists, Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk, saying the three created the document and shared it with others. According to police, the sharing of the document on social media indicated there was a “conspiracy” behind violence on Jan. 26, India's Republic Day, when the largely peaceful farmer protests erupted into clashes with police. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)(AP)
india news

Toolkit case: Nikita Jacob granted transit bail for 3 weeks by Bombay High Court

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:33 PM IST
A non-bailable warrant was issued by a Delhi court against Jacob for her alleged role in preparing the toolkit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Devotees gather at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.(PTI File Photo)
Devotees gather at Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.(PTI File Photo)
india news

Odisha: Devotee donates over 4 kg gold, 3 kg silver to Puri Jagannath Temple

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:27 PM IST
The ornaments are made up of 4.858 kg of gold and 3.867 kg of silver, sources said, adding that the ornaments specially designed for the trinity will be used on special pujas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
"GOI is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. It's not over yet," Gandhi tweeted.
"GOI is being grossly negligent and over confident about Covid-19. It's not over yet," Gandhi tweeted.
india news

Rahul Gandhi says govt being overconfident about Covid-19, it's not over yet

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Gandhi's remarks came after South African and Brazilian variants of the pathogen were detected in India.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A minor girl had in August 16, 2013 accused Asaram Bapu of rape at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur.(HT/File Photo)
A minor girl had in August 16, 2013 accused Asaram Bapu of rape at his ashram in Manai village near Jodhpur.(HT/File Photo)
india news

Asaram Bapu admitted to Jodhpur hospital after complaining of chest pain

ANI, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:06 PM IST
The self-styled godman Asaram Bapu is serving life imprisonment in Jodhpur Central Jail in a rape case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP