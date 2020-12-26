e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 26, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No devotees to be allowed inside Cossipore Udyanbati for Kalpataru Utsav this year

No devotees to be allowed inside Cossipore Udyanbati for Kalpataru Utsav this year

People gather at the Cossipore Udyanbati in north Kolkata to mark ‘Kalpataru Utsav’ - an annual event to commemorate Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa’s attainment of ‘Kalpataru’, also called ‘Kalpavriksha’, meaning the wish fulfilling tree in the heavens.

india Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:52 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni
Kolkata
The Ramakrishna Math at Cossipore
The Ramakrishna Math at Cossipore(Image via Twitter)
         

The Ramakrishna Math at Cossipore here which attracts lakhs of devotees on January 1 every year for ‘Kalpataru Utsav’ will be out of bounds for people this time due to the pandemic, the RKM authorities said in a statement Saturday.

People gather at the Cossipore Udyanbati in north Kolkata to mark ‘Kalpataru Utsav’ - an annual event to commemorate Sri Ramakrishna Paramahansa’s attainment of ‘Kalpataru’, also called ‘Kalpavriksha’, meaning the wish fulfilling tree in the heavens.

“While special puja and other rituals will continue to be held as usual for Shri Shri Thakur (Ramakrishna Paramhansa), devotees will not be allowed access into the compound. The gate of Udyanbati will be closed till January 3,” the statement signed by Ramakrishna Math head Swami Bagishananda said.

This is for the first time that the Ramkrishna Math and Mission authorities have decided to hold the function without devotees.

However, arrangements have been made for live streaming of the rituals, which will begin at 4.30 am and continue till 5.20 pm, the statement said.

tags
top news
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
‘Choose politics of conviction over convenience’: Venkaiah Naidu
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
More muscle to IAF with at least 3 more Rafales flying-in next month
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Centre forms genomic surveillance consortium to check spread of new coronavirus variant
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Jind villagers provide food, shelter to Punjab farmers heading to Delhi
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Why US’ new Covid testing requirement for UK travellers may not be enough
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Education minister to announce CBSE board exam dates on Dec 31
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
Chinese ships illegally enter Japan’s territorial waters
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
Amid severe winter, ITBP soldiers on alert at LAC; using yaks in Arunachal
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In