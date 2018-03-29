No elected representative has quit under pressure after Tripura polls results: CM Biplab Deb

Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb told the assembly on Wednesday over 177 elected public representatives resigned from their positions but none stepped down under pressure after the Bharatiya Janata Party-Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura alliance came to power in the northeastern state earlier this month.

Deb, replying to a matter of public importance raised by opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA Sudhan Das, said 166 elected representatives from different village panchayats, two from panchayat samiti bodies and nine from Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council’s village committees resigned since March 3.

He added 16 elected public representatives from various civic bodies, including the municipal councils and nagar panchayats, resigned since March 7 due to illness.

The motion was brought following mass resignation of public representatives after the poll results.

Another opposition MLA Bhanulal Saha said many party offices were put under lock forcefully.

The chief minister, also in charge of the home department, declined that he had received any report of CPI(M) offices being locked but assured Saha he will look into it. He also warned that action would be taken against legislators who raise false complaints.

“If offices of any political party, including the BJP, is opened illegally on public property, action will be taken,” Deb said.

The BJP MLA Ramprasad Pal brought a reference notice on the recovery of arms from CPI(M) trade union offices. The opposition bench said they have no issue if their party offices are examined by the police.

The CPI(M) alleged that the BJP-IPFT spread a reign of terror by setting party offices ablaze and attacking their party workers throughout the state after coming to power.