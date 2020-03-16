No evidence that pets can transmit Covid 19: Health minister Harsh Vardhan tweets

india

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:50 IST

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday took to Twitter and busted one of the myths around the coronavirus outbreak.

The health minister shared that there is no evidence to support that pets can transmit Covid 19.

“MYTH BUSTERS on #COVID2019 There is NO EVIDENCE that PETS such as dogs & cats can transmit #COVIDー19 ! It’s still a good idea to wash your hands well with soap & water after playing with your pets!” Dr Harsh Vardhan posted on Twitter along with an image of him petting dogs.

MYTH BUSTERS on #COVID2019



There is NO EVIDENCE that PETS such as dogs & cats can transmit #COVIDー19 !



It’s still a good idea to wash your hands well with soap & water after playing with your pets ! #CoronaOutbreak #SayNo2Panic #SayYes2Precautions #HelpUsToHelpYou pic.twitter.com/3XdQdzGLGc — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) March 15, 2020

Earlier today, Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and posted a video of him petting his pets “Whiskey and Lulu” and urging everyone to stay home, wash hands and avoid going out.

“Say no to restaurants, no going out. Stay at home, eat at home,” Schwarzenegger says in the video while having a playful time with his pets.

Also read: What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation

Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads). We will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/FRg41QehuB — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 16, 2020

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and shared stories of coronavirus-hit patients. The prime minister lauded the work of health agencies against the coronavirus outbreak and said that “no stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy”.

Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19.



This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 16, 2020

“Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi’s tweet read.

India has reported over 100 cases of coronavirus so far. Two patients have died while 13 have successfully recovered.