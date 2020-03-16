e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / No evidence that pets can transmit Covid 19: Health minister Harsh Vardhan tweets

No evidence that pets can transmit Covid 19: Health minister Harsh Vardhan tweets

Dr Harsh Vardhan posted on Twitter along with an image of him petting dogs.

india Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:50 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan times, New Delhi
“It’s still a good idea to wash your hands well with soap & water after playing with your pets!” he tweeted.
“It’s still a good idea to wash your hands well with soap & water after playing with your pets!” he tweeted.(Twitter/@drharshvardhan)
         

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday took to Twitter and busted one of the myths around the coronavirus outbreak.

The health minister shared that there is no evidence to support that pets can transmit Covid 19.

“MYTH BUSTERS on #COVID2019 There is NO EVIDENCE that PETS such as dogs & cats can transmit #COVIDー19 ! It’s still a good idea to wash your hands well with soap & water after playing with your pets!” Dr Harsh Vardhan posted on Twitter along with an image of him petting dogs.

Earlier today, Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger took to Twitter and posted a video of him petting his pets “Whiskey and Lulu” and urging everyone to stay home, wash hands and avoid going out.

“Say no to restaurants, no going out. Stay at home, eat at home,” Schwarzenegger says in the video while having a playful time with his pets.

Also read: What Delhi’s 1st coronavirus patient did in isolation

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and shared stories of coronavirus-hit patients. The prime minister lauded the work of health agencies against the coronavirus outbreak and said that “no stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy”. 

“Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19,” PM Modi’s tweet read.

India has reported over 100 cases of coronavirus so far. Two patients have died while 13 have successfully recovered.

tags
top news
Nightclubs shut, 50-plus gatherings banned in Delhi over coronavirus
Nightclubs shut, 50-plus gatherings banned in Delhi over coronavirus
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news