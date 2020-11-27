No fresh Covid-19 fatality in Puducherry; UT reports only 16 new cases

india

Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 11:46 IST

Press Trust of India | Posted by Srivatsan K C

The union territory of Puducherry registered 16 fresh Covid-19 cases on Friday taking the overall tally to 36,856, a top Health department official said.

In a welcome development, no fresh fatality was reported for the eighth day in succession on Friday, a release from the Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said.

He said 46 patients were discharged after recovery from hospitals during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM.

The 16 new cases were registered at the end of the examination of 1,609 samples.

The Puducherry region accounted for nine fresh cases, while Karaikal and Yanam had one case each and Mahe reported five infections.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.65 per cent and 96.95 per cent respectively.

Of the 3.95 lakh samples tested so far the Department of Health found 3.54 lakh samples to be negative.

As many as 514 cases of the total 36,856 were active while 35,733 patients had recovered and were discharged from health facilities so far.

The number of fatalities remained at 609 with Puducherry reporting no fresh death, the Health department Director said.