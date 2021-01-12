No further extension to file income-tax returns: CBDT
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday rejected all representations for extending the deadlines to file income-tax returns (ITRs) on the ground that deadlines were already extended three times to provide relief to pandemic-hit individuals and corporate taxpayers.
“Any further extension would adversely affect the return filing discipline and shall also cause injustice to those who have taken pains to file the return before the due date,” said an order of CBDT, which has been reviewed by HT.
In a major relief to individual taxpayers (non-audit cases), the government on December 31 last year extended the deadline for filing ITRs from December 31 to January 10, 2021. The deadline for filing ITRs for tax audit cases was extended from January 31, 2021, to February 15, 2021.
“It would also postpone the collection of revenue thereby hampering the efforts of the government to provide relief to the poor during these Covid times,” the CBDT order said.
Various deadlines were extended for the third time on December 31, 2020, to provide relief to different category of taxpayers who had been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. While the initial deadline for individual taxpayers was July 31, it was first extended to November 30, then to December 31 and finally to January 10, the order said. Similarly, deadlines were extended for corporate taxpayers and assesses who required to get their accounts audited.
