IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / No indication that India has given up extradition of Headley: Ranas' attorney
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
india news

No indication that India has given up extradition of Headley: Ranas' attorney

Rana, 59, a childhood friend of Headley, is facing extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:29 AM IST

There is no indication that India has given up on the extradition of David Coleman Headley, the Mumbai terror attack accused, attorney of his co-accused Tahawwur Hussain Rana has told a US court.

Rana, 59, a childhood friend of Headley, is facing extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed. Rana, who has been declared a fugitive by India, is opposing his extradition.

In a submission early this week before the US District Court Judge in Los Angeles Jacqueline Chelonian, opposing his extradition the attorney of Rana claimed that as of now there is no indication in the record that India has agreed to forgo Headley’s extradition to India.

“India presumably could have agreed to forgo Headley's extradition in return for his assistance to the United States, but there is no indication in the record that it did so,” the court submission told the court.

"In fact, the opinion of the Indian prosecutor serving as the government's expert states: "The present opinion is specific to the extradition request in respect of fugitive Tahawwur Hussain Rana. This opinion may not be construed in any manner to indicate that the various extradition requests pending with different sovereign nations in respect of the above-mentioned case which includes the case in respect of Accused No. 1, David Coleman Headley, is either being given up or not being pursued vigorously," said the motion filed by his attorneys. Pakistani-American Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Headley was involved in plotting the 2008 Mumbai terror attack. He was made an approver in the case, and is currently serving a 35-year prison term in the US for his role in the attack.

Also read| Mossad team joins NIA in embassy blast probe

Rana’s attorneys said that the Court should not lightly assume (as the government appears to suggest) that the government circumvented its treaty obligation to India through “a sham interpretation” of Article 6 of the India-US Extradition Treaty as part of its deal with Headley.

The government's conclusion in Headley's plea agreement that Article 6 defines offenses in terms of conduct rather than elements and thus bars Headley's extradition must be taken as its good-faith interpretation of the Treaty's terms, it said.

Rana, in the court filing, describe his childhood friend Headley as a liar.

Headley lied to federal agents, judges, and presumably prosecutors in relation to these cases. After his first heroin sentence (reduced because of his cooperation), he went back to dealing heroin despite promising that he would not.

“He disregarded the agents' instructions regarding his dealings with targets and travelled to Pakistan without permission. After his second heroin conviction, he used his status as a DEA cooperator to deflect government scrutiny of his activities with Lashkar and his statements supporting jihad,” his lawyers alleged.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai terror attack case
app
Close
An aerial view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
An aerial view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo )
india news

Farmers call for 3-hour ‘chakka jam’, say Delhi won’t be impacted

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:28 AM IST
Security at the farmers’ protest sites at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur borders have been stepped up with multilayered barricading using barbed wiring on top, concrete walls, trenches, nails boards drilled onto roads and netting to stop pelted stones.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madras high court warned that intolerance of other religions threatens peace and liberty.(HT File)
Madras high court warned that intolerance of other religions threatens peace and liberty.(HT File)
india news

Danger to secularism: Madras HC tells evangelist who derided Hinduism, junks FIR

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:04 AM IST
  • The court said that propagation of any religion cannot be at the cost of injuring the sentiments and rights of fellow citizens who are part of the rich culture and value system that India embodies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has compared the violence on Republic Day to the violence and chaos seen during the siege of the US Capitol on January 6.(AP)
The government has compared the violence on Republic Day to the violence and chaos seen during the siege of the US Capitol on January 6.(AP)
india news

UN human rights agency calls for 'maximum restraint' by farmers and authorities

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:37 AM IST
  • Earlier, the US called for dialogue to address the farmers’ protest and backed peaceful demonstrations and freedom of expression. Washington also offered support for reforms that improve and open up India’s markets to attract private investments.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing.(AP File)
Icons for the smartphone apps TikTok and WeChat are seen on a smartphone screen in Beijing.(AP File)
india news

Govt blocked 296 mobile apps since 2014: Centre tells Rajya Sabha

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:35 AM IST
Union minister Sanjay Dhotre said the ministry of home affairs (MHA) had received "several reports about misuse of some Chinese mobile apps available on Android and iOS platforms".
READ FULL STORY
Close
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
David Coleman Headley, the Pakistani-born American LeT operative, told the court that he had visited Pune and conducted a reconnaissance of the Indian Army Southern Command Headquarters in Pune.(PTI)
india news

No indication that India has given up extradition of Headley: Ranas' attorney

PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:29 AM IST
Rana, 59, a childhood friend of Headley, is facing extradition request by India for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people, including six Americans, were killed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm stir live: No road blocked in Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:26 AM IST
The farmers' agitation is continuing for over 70 days now and the government has held several round talks with farm union leaders but so far it has not brought any resolution to the negotiation table.
READ FULL STORY
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
india news

Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)
india news

Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 concept cities for IT related industries

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:49 AM IST
As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that these cities should contribute to the IT progress and help in the development of the state by bringing in as many industries as possible and focus on creating a large number of jobs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

BSY calls for report on Lingayat sect’s socio-economic condition

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The order comes even as influential leaders and seers of the Panchamasali Lingayats continue their 450 kms ‘Padayatra’ or march from Kudalasangama in Bagalkote district towards Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Tamil Nadu: Stalker sets 26-yr-old woman, her mother on fire

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The man, who was later identified as Bhoopalan alias Satish, 31, was a contract technician and was said to be stalking the 26-year-old woman for seven years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

17 months on, 4G internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The news broke earlier in the evening, cheering residents of the Union Territory (UT). “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including AG Perarivalan and Nalini. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government has decided to release all the convicts in the case. The move by the state government comes a day after the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of the three of the convicts, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan to life term on the ground of delay in deciding their mercy plea by the Centre.</p>

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including AG Perarivalan and Nalini. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government has decided to release all the convicts in the case. The move by the state government comes a day after the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of the three of the convicts, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan to life term on the ground of delay in deciding their mercy plea by the Centre.

india news

Row erupts after TN guv declines to take a call on convict’s plea

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:11 AM IST
The Supreme Court was told by the Centre on Thursday that Purohit, on January 25, said that the decision would have to be taken by the President.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.(PTI/ Representative image)
The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.(PTI/ Representative image)
india news

Lateral entry: Govt invites applications for joint secys, director post

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:07 AM IST
The government is looking to appoint three joint secretaries and 27 directors through the lateral entry route to work for 13 ministries on contract basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Vaccination for general public likely to begin in March 2nd half, says minister

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:01 AM IST
India began the drive with health care workers on January 16, and from the first week of February, shots are now being given to front line services staff such as police and firefighters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer-BioNTech is a two-shot mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart. (File photo)
Pfizer-BioNTech is a two-shot mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart. (File photo)
india news

Pfizer drops emergency use application in India

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:58 AM IST
Pfizer was the first company to seek an approval when it approached the central drugs standard control organization (CDSCO) on December 7, days after its shot became the first tested dose to be approved anywhere in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP