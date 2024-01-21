No iron used, ₹1800 cr to be spent: 10 interesting facts about Ram temple in Ayodhya
With the consecration ceremony just a day away, the whole of Ayodhya is steeped in religious spirit.
The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is poised to take place on January 22. This sacred ceremony, marking the consecration of the deity within the temple, promises to be a historic event that carries profound cultural and symbolic importance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which will be officiated by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. Several states have announced a public holiday or half-working on Monday to allow people celebrate the occasion.
Here are 10 interesting facts about Ram Temple in Ayodhya:
- The Ram temple in Ayodhya boasts an expansive area, covering a total of 2.7 acres. The built-up area of the temple is an impressive 57,400 square feet, reflecting the grandeur and scale of the architectural endeavour.
- The temple's physical dimensions are noteworthy, with a total length of 360 feet and a width of 235 feet. The height of the temple, inclusive of its peak, reaches 161 feet. This sizeable structure is spread over three floors, with each floor having a height of 20 feet.
- The temple's foundation is supported by a substantial number of columns. The ground floor features 160 columns, while the first floor is supported by 132 columns. The second floor, showcasing intricate design and detailing, is upheld by 74 columns, contributing to the overall stability and aesthetics of the temple.
- With three floors in total, the temple is designed with each floor having a height of 20 feet. This thoughtful distribution of space allows for the inclusion of various functional and ceremonial areas, contributing to the temple's versatility and purpose.
- Beyond its religious significance, the Ram temple is envisioned as a cultural hub. The inclusion of educational spaces and areas for meditation reflects a holistic approach to the temple's role in fostering spiritual, cultural, and educational pursuits.
- The construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya takes a unique approach by avoiding the use of steel or iron. Instead, the project uses traditional construction materials, aligning with age-old building practices and demonstrating a commitment to sustainability.
- The main temple structure features Bansi Paharpur Pink Sandstone sourced from Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district. Granite stones are utilized in the plinths, providing a durable and resilient foundation for the temple. The use of granite adds structural strength while contributing to the overall longevity of the temple. White Makrana marble and coloured marble are intricately used for the inlay work.
- The construction incorporates special bricks known as "Ram Shilas," with the inscription "Shri Ram" on them. These bricks draw a symbolic parallel with the stones believed to have been used in the construction of Ram Setu, connecting the modern craftsmanship of the temple with ancient symbolism.
- Shaligram rock, a sacred fossil found in the Gandaki River of Nepal, is included in the construction. Revered in Hinduism, the Shaligram is considered a symbol of Lord Vishnu, adding a spiritual dimension to the temple.
- The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra estimated that ₹1,800 crore would be expended in bringing the architectural marvel to fruition. Between February 5, 2020, and March 31, 2023, an expenditure of ₹900 crore was reported in the pursuit of constructing the Ram Temple.
