No iron used, 1800 cr to be spent: 10 interesting facts about Ram temple in Ayodhya

The Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya is poised to take place on January 22. This sacred ceremony, marking the consecration of the deity within the temple, promises to be a historic event that carries profound cultural and symbolic importance. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Pran Pratishtha ceremony which will be officiated by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit. Several states have announced a public holiday or half-working on Monday to allow people celebrate the occasion.

A glimpse of the illuminated Ram Janmabhoomi Temple as preparations are underway ahead of the consecration ceremony (ANI)