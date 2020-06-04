e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 03, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No major impact in Gujarat due to Cyclone Nisarga, say officials

No major impact in Gujarat due to Cyclone Nisarga, say officials

Gujarat relief commissioner Harshad Patel said, “The situation in Gujarat is under control. No casualties have been reported.

india Updated: Jun 04, 2020 03:12 IST
Jaykishan Sharma
Jaykishan Sharma
Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Cyclone Nisarga did not cause any major damage in Gujarat
Cyclone Nisarga did not cause any major damage in Gujarat (AP Photo)
         

Cyclone Nisarga did not cause any major damage in Gujarat after making landfall in Maharashtra on Wednesday, officials said.

Gujarat relief commissioner Harshad Patel said, “The situation in Gujarat is under control. No casualties have been reported. The administration is fully equipped in the potentially affected coastal districts of Gujarat. All activities are being constantly monitored by chief minister Vijay Rupani with the determination of zero casualty during cyclone.”

He said around 63,798 people, including 252 pregnant women, from eight districts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra have been evacuated. Patel added that the state government was vigilant at the 332 shelters considering the high number of cases of the coronavirus disease in the state.

“Nisarga has hit Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra this afternoon. The wind speed of the cyclone was 80 to 100 km per hour...wind is likely to reduce to 60 to 90 km per hour in Valsad and surrounding areas.... Six teams of SDRF and 18 teams of NDRF have been deployed in the respective districts of the state,” Patel said.

tags
top news
Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Jets with enhanced protection to join PM’s fleet by September
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Delhi logs 1,513 new cases in biggest spike yet; death toll up by 50
Defence secretary is 1st top bureaucrat to test Covid +ve, goes into quarantine
Defence secretary is 1st top bureaucrat to test Covid +ve, goes into quarantine
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall; a lucky escape for Mumbai
Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall; a lucky escape for Mumbai
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
US firm in middle of row over global HCQ study hired sci-fi writer, model: Report
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Reliance Industries Ltd Rs 53,125 cr rights issue oversubscribed 1.59 times
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
Painkiller Ibuprofen tested as potential treatment for Covid-19 in London
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
‘Got response from SpaceX astronauts’: Ahmedabad ham radio enthusiast
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Cyclone NisargaCyclone Nisarga’s landfallCyclone Nisarga UpdatesMeera Chopra

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In