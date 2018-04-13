No matter how influential Unnao rape accused is, he won’t be spared: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday assured that strict action would be taken against the accused in the Unnao gangrape case.

“Investigation has been handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Our government will not compromise on this issue, no matter how influential the accused is, he will not be spared,” Yogi told reporters in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh.

This comes two days after a senior BJP leader in Uttar Pradesh claimed that the chief minister had decided to arrest the accused MLA but his decision was changed after the intervention of a ‘prominent person’.

Former state minister IP Singh took to Twitter and said, “Yogi Adityanath had taken the decision to arrest Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He was to be arrested from the Chief Minister’s Office. The Chief Minister had also decided to expel two MLAs from Unnao. But he got a call from a prominent person and the decision got deferred. The party has to suffer the consequence of this decision.”

कुलदीप सेंगर को गिरफ्तार करने का फैसला

पूज्यनीय योगीजी ने ले लिया था और

CM officeमें गिरफ्तारी होती साथ2 उन्नाव कप्तान को निलंबित करना महाराज जी

ने तयकर लिया था लेकिन अचानक एकबड़े व्यक्ति के हस्तकक्षेप से मामला लंबित हो गया जिसका खामियाजा पूरी पार्टी ने भुगता — IP Singh (@ipsinghbjp) April 11, 2018

On April 8, a girl and her family tried to commit suicide outside Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow. Her family alleged that she was raped by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his aide last year, and no action was taken against the them.

Prior to this, on April 3, the rape victim’s father was allegedly thrashed by the accused MLA’s brother, Atul Singh Sengar, for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the rape and was arrested the same day. On April 9, he died in hospital. However, the family cried foul alleging that he was murdered.

Up to six police personnel were suspended for allegedly beating up the victim’s father, who died on April 9.

An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA on April 12 under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI. The CBI registered three cases on April 13 against Sengar.