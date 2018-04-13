BJP lawmaker Kuldeep Sengar detained in Lucknow, questioned by CBI in Unnao rape case

Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP lawmaker charged with raping a 17-year-old girl last year, is being questioned at the Lucknow office of the Central Bureau of Investigation after being detained early Friday morning.

Sengar was detained from a house in Lucknow’s Indira Nagar and taken to the CBI’s office in Hazrantgang at around 4am. The CBI has asked the Uttar Pradesh’s special investigation team to hand over documents related to the case.

GK Goswami, IG CBI, confirmed that the BJP MLA has been called for the interrogation and is likely to be arrested.

The girl who has accused Sengar of rape and intimidation tried to kill herself at UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow on Sunday. The case sparked new headlines after her father on Monday died of injuries reportedly sustained while in police custody.

The CBI took over the case from the state police on Thursday.

The agency has constituted three teams for three separate cases related to the alleged rape and abduction of the teenage girl, and the attack on her father.