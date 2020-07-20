e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / No need to meet tax officer in case of scrutiny notice; use faceless assessment: I-T Dept

No need to meet tax officer in case of scrutiny notice; use faceless assessment: I-T Dept

According to an official source, the department has disposed of 7,116 cases under the first phase of the faceless assessment scheme that was launched in October last year.

india Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:13 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India
Out of the total 58,319 cases assigned randomly to tax officers across the country till now, the source said, 7,116 cases have been disposed of with assessment orders issued without any additions.
Out of the total 58,319 cases assigned randomly to tax officers across the country till now, the source said, 7,116 cases have been disposed of with assessment orders issued without any additions.(HT file photo)
         

There is no need to meet the local Income Tax Department officer in case one receives a scrutiny notice, the tax department said in its latest public message on the new faceless assessment scheme.

With the internet-based faceless assessment being used now, the “face of the Income Tax Department is changing”, it said.

The department said a person or an assessee need not worry if they receive a tax scrutiny notice from the department.

“Faceless income tax is here to help. No need to meet your local income tax officer to explain your income and tax. Reply electronically on the income tax department portal (website),” it said.

“Such replies will be reviewed by a faceless income tax team located in different cities of India, it added.

“Faceless income tax will ensure a just and fair order for you. Faceless income tax is already helping 58,000 such taxpayers,” the message stated.

According to an official source, the department has disposed of 7,116 cases under the first phase of the faceless assessment scheme that was launched in October last year.

Out of the total 58,319 cases assigned randomly to tax officers across the country till now, the source said, 7,116 cases have been disposed of with assessment orders issued without any additions. As many as 291 cases, wherein additions are proposed to be made, are being processed.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the faceless income tax assessment scheme in her budget speech on July 5 last year.

tags
top news
From Senkaku Islands to Ladakh, ‘bully’ China is on an overdrive
From Senkaku Islands to Ladakh, ‘bully’ China is on an overdrive
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
‘Who knew person with such innocent face will…’: CM Gehlot roasts Sachin Pilot
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Awaiting trials success, UK seals early access to 3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Air India Pilots’ Association says not consulted on leave without pay scheme
Check their authenticity first: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after police notice over audio clips
Check their authenticity first: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat after police notice over audio clips
‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack
‘Weak on facts, strong on mudslinging’: JP Nadda handles Rahul Gandhi’s video attack
Supercarrier Nimitz to conduct basic exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
Supercarrier Nimitz to conduct basic exercise with Indian Navy en route to Middle East
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel performs stilt walking during Hareli festival in Raipur  
Watch: Bhupesh Baghel performs stilt walking during Hareli festival in Raipur  
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 state tallySachin PilotCovid-19Covid-19 IndiaBihar Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In