No outside help needed to resolve India-China border dispute: Russia

india

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:38 IST

Russia has said that it doesn’t believe that India and China need ‘help from outside’--a reference to third party involvement—to resolve bilateral issues and added that both the countries have showed their commitment to “peaceful resolution” of the recent incidents of boundary dispute that has led to violent clashes between the armies of the two neighbours. The statement comes on a day when India-Russia and China were engaged in a RIC trilateral to discuss several issues including cooperation to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that Russia hoped that the (border) situation between India and China will “continue to be peaceful” as “neither side” had given statements to indicate that any of them would pursue “non-diplomatic” solutions.

Earlier today, external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is representing India in the summit, had said that the world’s “leading voices” should act in an exemplary manner by respecting international law and recognising the interests of partners. This was seen as an indirect reference to China’s “unilateral” actions at the LAC which led to violent clashes between the two sides on June 15, resulting in deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an undeclared number of Chinese casualties.

“I don’t think that India & China need any help from the outside. I don’t think they need to be helped, especially when it comes to country issues. They can solve them on their own, it means the recent events,” Lavrov was quoted as saying at the RIC foreign ministers’ meeting.

The RIC meeting is being held through video conference and it was expected that it won’t delve on the issue of Indo-China border stand-off. Lavrov suggested that Russia recognised efforts from both sides to defuse the tensions through diplomatic options.

“New Delhi-Beijing showed their commitment to peaceful resolution. They started meetings at the level of defence officers, foreign ministers and neither of the two sides made any statements which would indicate that any of them would pursue non-diplomatic solutions,” ANI quoted him as saying.

He added that Russia hopes for a peaceful solution of disputes between the two countries.

“We hope that the situation will continue to be peaceful and they will continue to be committed to peaceful resolution of disputes,” ANI quoted Lavrov.

Russia is considered to have good relations with both Beijing and New Delhi. Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh is on a three day trip to Moscow to attend a grand military parade to mark the 75th anniversary of the soviet victory over Germany in the second World War. He is expected to hold talks with Russia’s top military leadership.

Also Watch: Need to respect international law..’: Jaishankar in a meet with China, Russia

Earlier today, external affairs minister S Jaishankar took a dig at China without naming the country and said that India believed in “time-tested principles of international relations” while advocating practice of “multilateralism” and “common good” as the only way of building a “durable” world order.

Russian foreign minister Lavrov’s comments also come in the backdrop of a meeting between senior Indian and Chinese commanders at Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC, where a “mutual consensus to disengage” from “all friction areas” was said to a have been reached, according to officials privy to the details.

Also Read: India takes another step to block China products with new rules

The delegations were led by Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, commander of the South Xinjiang military region.

The Indian side was demanding the pullback of Chinese troops from the Finger Area, where the PLA has set up bunkers, pillboxes and observation posts, withdrawal of the PLA troops from Galwan Valley and the restoration of status quo ante in key strategic areas, according to the two officials aware of the developments. India was also seeking an assurance that the Chinese side will end aggression along the LAC and reduction of Chinese deployments in “depth areas” on their side of the disputed border, the officials said.