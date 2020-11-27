No place for disruption, be it Parliament or state assemblies: Om Birla

There is no place for disruption, be it Parliament or state assemblies, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Friday and stressed on debate, discussion and dialogue.

Efforts are being made to ensure there is minimum disruption and a committee has been formed under the Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker to discuss and submit a report so that a common programme is formed and people’s representative play their role ideally, he said.

The Lok Sabha speaker was briefing reporters about the two-day All India Presiding Officers’ Conference held in Gujarat recently.

“It is right and a matter of concern that bills get passed in Parliament and state assemblies amid disruption. There is no place for disruption,” Birla said while replying to a question.

On the conference, the speaker said that discussions were held on issues related to the anti-defection law and use of information technology in relaying proceedings of Parliament and the assemblies.

“In the last conference held in Uttarakhand, issues related to the anti-defection law were discussed. We had formed a committee under Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Speaker C P Joshi. If necessary, discussion will be done with the government to make changes after analysing the report,” he said.

He said that all presiding officers took a pledge to make legislatures more accountable, while strengthening and empowering them according to constitutional values.