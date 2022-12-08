No plans to conduct SSC exams only in Hindi: Govt informs Rajya Sabha

The government has no proposal to conduct the examinations of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) only in Hindi language, the union ministry of home affairs informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Responding to a written question by CPI (M) member in the upper house from Kerala AA Rahim, minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ruled out making Hindi compulsory in all central government offices and institutions, saying the question does not arise.

“There is no proposal to conduct the examinations of SSC only in Hindi,” the minister said in a written response.

Also Read: Controversial wildlife bill introduced in RS

Mishra said the union public service commission (UPSC) and the SSC are major recruiting agencies in central government and the preliminary examinations conducted by the two commissions comprise multiple-choice objective type questions in Hindi and English, wherein the candidate has to tick mark the appropriate answer.

“The medium of examinations conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is normally Hindi and English. However, Paper-II of Multi-Tasking (non- Technical) Staff Examination is conducted in all the languages, included in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution,” he said.

Responding to another question regarding the official languages, Mishra told Parliament, “Provision regarding medium of instruction in educational institutions is stipulated in the National Education Policy (2020) which envisages imparting more programs in higher education, using mother tongue/ local language as medium of instruction, and/or offers programs bilingually.”

A parliamentary committee report on official languages had created a political controversy in October with the opposition accusing the BJP-led government of “Hindi imposition”.

However, officials had told HT, that is does not impose the language on non-Hindi speaking regions, and is in keeping with the tenets laid down by the NEP 2020.