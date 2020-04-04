e-paper
No post lockdown resumption of passenger services announced: Railways

The ministry, in a tweet, said that all concerned would be informed about updates regarding the same.

india Updated: Apr 04, 2020 14:42 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Earlier in the day, the government issued an order putting curbs on export of diagnostic kits with immediate effect.(AFP)
         

The Ministry of Railways on Saturday said it hasn’t yet issued any plan on the resumption of services after the 21-day coronavirus lockdown comes to an end.

“Certain media reports have come on a post lockdown “restoration plan” with train details, frequency etc. It is to clarify that no such plan regarding the resumption of passenger services has been issued. All concerned would be duly informed about any further decision in this regard,” the tweet read.

The ministry, however, started operating parcel trains to carry milk, essential commodities, fast moving consumer goods. Two such parcel trains carrying essential commodities including rice and wheat arrived in Nagpur from Uttar Pradesh on earlier this week. The railways ministry has asked Western Railway to operate parcel trains between New Delhi and Mumbai if required.

“The export of diagnostic kits (diagnostic or laboratory reagents on a backing, preparation diagnostic or laboratory reagents)... is restricted with immediate effect,” the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

The number of coronavirus patients in the count has gone up to near the 3,000 mark. On Saturday, the Minister of Health said that there are 2,950 Covid-19 cases in the country including 2,650 active cases, 183 recovered patients and 68 fatalities.  

