No proposal made for Jet airways; talks at preliminary stage: Tata Sons

Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group firms, on Friday said discussions on acquiring a stake in the financially troubled Jet Airways have been at a preliminary stage and that no such proposal has been made so far.

In a statement issued here after its Board meeting, the company said: “Over the last few days there has been growing speculation in the print and electronic media about Tata’s interest in Jet Airways.”

“We would like to clarify that any such discussions have been preliminary and no proposal has been made.”

On Thursday, Jet Airways dismissed recent reports of its likely merger with Tata SIA Airlines stating that there were no such discussion in the company’s Board.

Tata SIA Airlines, a joint venture between Tata Group and Singapore Airlines, operates airline company Vistara.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 18:40 IST