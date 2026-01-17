No RAC, minimum fares: New Amrit Bharat trains connecting Bengal to Southern India to have new fare structure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched four Amrit Bharat trains, in addition to flagging off the first Vande Bharat sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati. The new Amrit Bharat trains will have new fare structure and no RAC seats. (PTI Photo) (PTI)

At a public function in Malda in north Bengal, PM Modi launched the country’s most advanced and the first set of Vande Bharat sleeper trains between Howrah and Guwahati (Kamakhya).

The four Amrit Bharat Express trains from Bengal is expected to connect the northern part of the state to western and southern India.

Also Read: Comfy berths, auto doors, Kavach: Inside India’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train; and fare, route details

The Amrit Bharat trains are modern express train which operate on a push-pull configuration with a locomotive at each end. The new-generation train service will offer affordable and long-distance inter-state travel with modern passenger-friendly features.

The four new Amrit Bharat Express trains are:

New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) to Nagercoil (Tamil Nadu)

New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) to Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu)

Alipurduar (West Bengal) to SMVT Bengaluru

Alipurduar (West Bengal) to Panvel (Mumbai) Fare structure The new Amrit Bharat trains will have a unique fare structure. As per the new structure, the trains will have the fixed minimum chargeable distance at 200 kilometre for Sleeper class and 50 kilometre for second class, according to The Indian Express.

The basic fare for journeys up to 200 kilometre will be ₹149, while those travelling in second class will have to pay ₹36 for 50 kilometre.

The Railways have said that other charges, including reservation charge and superfast charge, as applicable shall be levied separately.

Also Read: PM Modi flags off India's first Vande Bharat sleeper train | In Pics

“Other charge like reservation charge, Superfast surcharge etc as applicable shall be levied separately. Rounding off of fare shall be made as per existing principle," the Railway Board reportedly said in a letter to all Principal Chief Commercial Managers.

The Railway Board has also announced that RAC (Reservation Against Cancellation) seats will no longer be available in sleeper class. Meanwhile, the tickets for unreserved Second class will continue as per existing provisions.

Key features The new features in the Amrit Bharat trains include enhanced seating, foldable snack tables, LED lighting, and fans protected by stainless-steel grills.

The railways said that air-spring suspension bogies will significantly improve ride stability, while an integrated passenger information system provides real-time onboard updates.