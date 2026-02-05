'No reason to believe Indian friends changed': Big Russia remark after Trump's oil claim on trade deal

Days after US President Donald Trump claimed that India would end its oil trade with Russia as part of the recently finalised trade deal between New Delhi and Washington, Russia's foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said the country has no reason to believe India would make this move. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tianjin, China. (via REUTERS)

On February 2, Donald Trump announced a trade deal between India and the US, ending suspense on months of negotiations between the countries. Trump said that reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports will be cut down to 18% under the deal and also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to stop India's oil trade with Russia.

India later confirmed the cutting down of tariffs, but didn't acknowledge Trump's other assertion, on the future of India-Russia energy ties.

Russia remains hopeful of ‘Indian friends’ Days after Trump's claims, Russia's Zakharova said that Trump was trying to “dictate” what an independent country should do and that Moscow didn't believe its “Indian friends” have changed their approach on energy ties with Russia.

“The US President trying to dictate who an independent nation like India can trade with is not new. Russia has no reason to believe our Indian friends have changed their approach,” Zakharova said, adding that the trade of resources was beneficial to both India and Russia.